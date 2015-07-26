Hamels no-hits Cubs in Phillies’ 5-0 win

CHICAGO -- If this was Cole Hamels’ swan song, he couldn’t have scripted a better finale to his Philadelphia Phillies career.

The left-hander, rumored to be on the trade block as next week’s trading deadline looms, saw his stock take an enormous leap with a no-hitter against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Hamels allowed just two baserunners as he tossed his first solo no-hitter, helping the Phillies blank the Cubs 5-0 in front of 41,683 at Wrigley Field.

“Nothing will top winning the (2008) World Series, but I think this is probably on that top list, probably right under it,” Hamels said. “Being able to be out there and finally feel like I had a comfortable rhythm -- especially with my mechanics and all the stuff I’ve been working on the past couple of days -- I finally felt like it was clicking and I was able to let things happen.”

Hamels (6-7) threw 129 pitches over nine innings while striking out 13 and walking a pair as the Phillies (36-63) won their third straight and seventh in eight games since the All-Star break.

Philadelphia center fielder Odubel Herrera helped preserve the no-hitter in the eighth inning with a diving catch at the wall on catcher David Ross’ drive to the warning track.

Herrera also had the final out as third baseman Kris Bryant sent a liner to deep center.

“To be able to keep that in the ballpark, and then Herrera making a great play -- the second time -- it was real nice to see that happen,” Hamels said. “It was a surreal moment.”

A celebration erupted from there as Philadelphia teammates rushed to the infield to mob Hamels.

The no-hitter was the second of Hamels’ career and 13th in Phillies history. Hamels combined with three relievers for a hitless game on Sept. 1, 2014, as the Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 7-0. Hamels threw 118 pitches and worked six innings that day.

The Cubs had not been no-hit since Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Sandy Koufax tossed a perfect game on Sept. 9, 1965, at Dodger Stadium. It was also the first no-hitter by an opposing team at Wrigley Field since the Reds’ Jim Maloney no-hit the Cubs on Aug. 19, 1965.

Chicago’s 50-year span without being no-hit was the longest in major-league history.

“He had really good stuff from Jump Street,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “He was actually off a little bit command-wise early with his fastball. Once he got his fastball command going then the other stuff (became) more pertinent. ... All of a sudden, he found that. I mean, seriously, I saw a lot of 94s on the (radar) gun today.”

Hamels has been the subject of trade speculation in the run up to next week’s deadline. The Cubs are said to be among the interested parties.

Hamels said he’s ignoring the speculation.

“Right now I‘m wearing Phillies red and that’s where I plan to play,” he said. “That’s what I‘m going to do until the moment somebody says no.”

Cubs right-handed starter Jake Arrieta (11-6) allowed a third-inning home run in a six-inning outing as the Cubs (51-45) dropped their second straight.

Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard clubbed his 17th home run of the season, a three-run shot in the third inning. His drive to center field came on a 1-0 pitch from Arrieta and scored Herrera and third baseman Maikel Franco.

The Cubs’ lone early threat came in the first inning, when center fielder Dexter Fowler walked to lead off and was forced out by first baseman Anthony Rizzo’s fielder’s choice. Rizzo stole second base but was stranded when right fielder Jorge Soler struck out.

Fowler reached base again with two out in the sixth on Hamels’ second walk. He stole second base but stayed there as Bryant ended the inning with Hamels’ ninth strikeout.

The Phillies added two runs in the eighth as left fielder Cody Asche singled and shortstop Freddy Galvis doubled. Both runners scored on Rizzo’s throwing error.

Hamels then came to the plate, received an appreciative hand from the crowd and promptly doubled to the wall off left-hander James Russell.

Arrieta, meanwhile, had a 94-pitch workout in six innings. He allowed three runs on six hits while striking out eight and walking three.

“I struggled with timing,” he said. “That was the main issue really from start to finish. I feel like it was a battle. I didn’t pitch near to the way I would have liked to today. (And) Cole was special today.”

NOTES: Phillies OF Jeff Francoeur got a well-deserved break from the starting lineup after a five-game run with three home runs, including a game-winning, two-run shot Friday. ... RHP Jonathan Papelbon has yet to blow a save opportunity and is among three pitchers who have saves in all of their chances. ... Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (0-1, 1.50 ERA) will make his first career appearance against the Cubs and RHP Jason Hammel (5-4, 2.82) on Sunday in the series finale. ... The Cubs’ 5-3 loss to the Phillies on Friday was only the second time this season that the Cubs had lost a game after entering the ninth inning with a lead. ... Chicago has 51 victories. In 2014, the Cubs did not get their 51st until Aug. 12. ... Chicago’s homestead continues with Monday’s opener of a three-game series against Colorado.