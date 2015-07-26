Phillies continue strong trend with win over Cubs

CHICAGO -- It’s been nearly 13 years since the Philadelphia Phillies had this kind of back-to-back production.

The Phillies collected eight extra base hits for the second straight day-- the most since Aug. 21-22, 2002 -- as they claimed an 11-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday to complete a three-game series sweep.

“We’re getting more consistent at-bats and that’s why I think we’re scoring more runs,” said Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin. “They key to any successful team is consistency. Quality at-bats consistently, quality pitching, making all the plays which we did (and) no errors.”

Phillies right fielder Domonic Brown went 3-for-5 with a double, triple and three RBIs to lead a 17-hit attack.

“I’d like to see us hit like that for about two-three weeks straight,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon, whose team collected just six hits on Sunday after being no-hit on Saturday. “They absolutely stung everything. They were the better team for three days.”

The victory was the fourth straight for the Phillies (37-63), eighth in nine games since the All-Star Break and their first sweep away from home.

The Cubs (51-46) dropped three in-a-row and four of their last five. Right-handed starter Jason Hammel (5-5) lasted 3 2/3 innings, his shortest outing of the season.

Phillies right-handed starter Aaron Nola (1-1) worked 7 2/3 innings in his second major league start and first career win.

“It was a good team win,” said Nola. “They guys hit the ball all over the place and it was fun to watch and the defense played great.”

The Phillies jumped to a 3-0 first-inning lead before Hammel got anyone out.

Center fielder Odubel Herrera lined a triple to right, driving in second baseman Cesar Hernandez for a 1-0 lead.

Third baseman Maikel Franco followed with a first-pitch home run to left field, his 11th of the season -- to also bring home Herrera.

The Cubs got their first hit since the 10th inning of Friday’s 5-3 loss to the Phillies when catcher Kyle Schwarber singled to right in the bottom of the first. Center fielder Dexter Fowler, who drew a leadoff walk, moved to third and scored on third baseman Kris Bryant’s subsequent sacrifice to right.

Fowler added a solo home run -- his ninth homer of the season -- with two out in the third inning, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

The Phillies replied with three runs in the fourth. Left fielder Cody Asche tripled to open the inning and scored on Brown’s double to right. Brown then came in on catcher Cameron Rupp’s double to deep center.

Nola also joined the hit parade with an RBI single -- his career first -- that brought home Rupp with one out for a 6-2 lead.

Hammel departed in favor of left-hander Travis Wood with two out in the fourth. Hammel allowed six earned runs on eight hits, walked one and struck out three.

“My role today was just garbage, unacceptable,” Hammel said. “Just too many pitches up in the zone and didn’t really stick with the game plan at all. They came out swinging and obviously things are going right for them right now.”

Brown’s two-out triple off Wood in the fifth inning made it 8-2 as he drove in first baseman Ryan Howard and shortstop Freddy Galvis.

Franco’s sixth inning double to deep right scored Hernandez to make it 9-2. Howard sent a one-out home run shot -- his 18th homer of the season and second in two days -- to drive home Herrera for an 11-2 lead in the eighth off right-handed reliever Yoervis Medina.

With Nola still on the mound in the eighth, Cubs shortstop Addison Russell narrowed the margin to 11-4 with his sixth homer of the season.

Nola, who departed with two out for Phillies left hander Elvis Araujo, allowed four runs on five hits, struck out six and walked a pair.

Chicago catcher David Ross came on to pitch the ninth and worked a one-two-three inning. He then led off the Cubs ninth with a solo home run to left.

“My goal was to throw it right down the middle,” Ross said. “I know how hard hitting is judging from my batting average. I just try to throw it and hope they hit at somebody.”

NOTES: LHP Cole Hamels’ Saturday no-hitter against the Cubs included 13 strikeouts, the most in a Phillies no-hitter dating back to 1906 and was the first no-hitter against Chicago since the Dodgers’ Sandy Koufax turned the feat in 1965 -- a span of 7,920 games. ... C Carlos Ruiz caught his fourth career no-hitter and joined Jason Varitek as the only two major league catchers on the receiving end of four no-hitters. ... Philadelphia has Monday off and travels to Toronto for a two-game interleague series starting Tuesday. ... The Phillies will send LHP Adam Morgan (1-2, 4.28 ERA) against the Blue Jays, who have not yet announced their Tuesday starter. ... The Cubs’ homestand continues Monday as LHP Kyle Hendricks (4-5, 3.66 ERA) faces Colorado LHP Jorge De La Rosa (6-4, 4.62 ERA) in the opener of a three-game series. He’ll be the ninth lefty the Cubs have faced in a 17-game span going back to July 7.