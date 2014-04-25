Preview: Phillies at Diamondbacks

The news keeps getting worse for the Arizona Diamondbacks, who begin a three-game series against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. The Diamondbacks, off to a 7-18 start, will be without power-hitting Mark Trumbo for an extended period after the first baseman landed on the disabled list Thursday with a stress fracture in his right foot. Trumbo was hitting .210 with seven home runs and 19 RBIs for Arizona, which has won two straight after losing 10 of 11.

The Diamondbacks are facing a Phillies team riding a wave of momentum after winning three of four against the Dodgers. While established stars Chase Utley and Ryan Howard are off to encouraging starts, Philadelphia’s relief pitchers have posted a National League-worst 5.48 ERA and allowed 11 home runs. The Phillies are struggling in the middle innings while relying on rookie Mario Hollands along with Jeff Manship and Shawn Camp, and Mike Adams and Antonio Bastardo have been inconsistent in front of closer Jonathan Papelbon.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Roberto Hernandez (1-0, 5.75 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Josh Collmenter (0-2, 4.50)

Hernandez, who signed with the Phillies as a free agent, has allowed three or fewer runs in nine of his last 11 starts against National League opponents. The 33-year-old saw his ERA balloon from 3.86 to 5.75 in Colorado last Sunday, when he allowed six runs on nine hits over four innings. Hernandez was impressive in his only career start against Arizona last July, allowing two runs in a complete-game victory.

Collmenter cruised through five shutout innings against the Dodgers last Sunday before yielding four runs in the sixth. The 28-year-old moved into the rotation and made his first start since Sept. 30, 2012 on April 14 against the Mets, allowing three runs over four frames. Collmenter, who threw 92 innings as a reliever last season, is 0-2 with a 4.91 ERA in six career games (two starts) against the Phillies.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Diamondbacks are 1-11 at home.

2. Phillies C Carlos Ruiz went 7-for-14 with six extra-base hits and six RBIs in the four-game series against the Dodgers.

3. Arizona recalled OF Roger Kieschnick from Triple-A Reno to fill Trumbo’s roster spot. Kieschnick was hitting .281 with three home runs in 18 games for Reno.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 5