Preview: Phillies at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks were fielding questions about the job security of their manager and general manager this week but are quieting the critics with a three-game winnings streak. The Diamondbacks will try to push their season-long streak to four games and clinch just their second series win when they host the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. Arizona snapped an eight-game home slide by holding on to take the series opener Friday.

The Diamondbacks scored five runs in the ninth inning to spoil the Cubs’ Wrigley Field celebration Wednesday and have gotten strong starting pitching in each of the last two contests. The bullpen was a little shaky Friday — surrendering all four runs in the 5-4 triumph — but Addison Reed struck out John Mayberry Jr. with the tying run on second to put the game away. The Phillies had won four of five before that setback and are 4-4 on the current 10-game road trip.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies LH Cliff Lee (3-2, 3.09 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Bronson Arroyo (1-2, 9.50)

Lee posted his fourth straight quality start on Monday by holding the Los Angeles Dodgers to four hits while striking out 10 in eight scoreless innings. The 35-year-old has struck out 23 batters while issuing just one walk in 17 innings over his last two turns. Lee is 4-1 with a 2.93 ERA in six career starts against Arizona but has yielded a pair of home runs to Paul Goldschmidt in nine at-bats.

Arroyo has yet to becoming the stabilizing force in the middle of the rotation that the Diamondbacks envisioned when they brought him in as a free agent over the winter. The 37-year-old has not completed six innings in any of his four starts and was knocked around for five runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 frames at Chicago on Monday. Arroyo is 4-7 with a 5.35 ERA in 13 career games against Philadelphia.

WALK-OFFS

1. Friday’s win improved the Diamondbacks to 2-11 at home.

2. Philadelphia CF Ben Revere has recorded multiple hits in four of the last five games.

3. Arizona 2B Aaron Hill is 6-for-12 with five RBIs in the last three games.

PREDICTION: Phillies 6, Diamondbacks 1