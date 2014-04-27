Preview: Phillies at Diamondbacks

The Philadelphia Phillies conclude their 10-game road trip on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the rubber match of their three-game series, but Carlos Ruiz won’t be in any hurry to return home. Ruiz is 11-for-28 (.393) with a home run and seven RBIs during the trek, including a three-hit performance Saturday that helped the Phillies rally from a five-run deficit for a 6-5 win. Philadelphia has won five of its last seven, while Arizona owns the majors’ worst record at 8-19.

Phillies third baseman Cody Asche continued to push for more playing time with a pinch two-run double in Saturday’s win, but he’s still hitting just .214 through his first 21 games. Manager Ryne Sandberg had Asche come off the bench Saturday and started Freddy Galvis, who has one hit in his first 30 at-bats. The Phillies’ bench could receive a boost in the next few weeks in the form of Darin Ruf, who suffered a strained oblique in March but could begin playing in extended spring training games next week.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN (Philadelphia), FSN (Arizona)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH A.J. Burnett (0-1, 2.73 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Brandon McCarthy (0-4, 6.23)

Burnett still is in search of his first win, but he’s pitched well over his last two starts - allowing two runs in 13 2/3 innings. The 37-year-old actually has performed better since being diagnosed two weeks ago with an inguinal hernia, which will require surgery following the season. Aaron Hill is 7-for-22 with a home run against Burnett, who is 3-3 with a 4.93 ERA in six career starts against Arizona and is facing the Diamondbacks for the first time since 2010.

McCarthy has lost four straight decisions, but there were signs of progress last Tuesday as he allowed one run and struck out six over five innings against the Cubs. The 30-year-old faced Philadelphia for the first time in his career on May 12, 2013, throwing eight scoreless innings before receiving a no-decision after the Phillies rallied for a 4-2 win. McCarthy has walked three batters or fewer in 86 straight starts, but he’s allowed 37 hits in 30 1/3 frames this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt has reached base safely in 26 of his first 27 games.

2. The Phillies are 25-15 against the Diamondbacks since the beginning of the 2008 season.

3. Diamondbacks OF A.J. Pollock is batting .387 (12-for-31) over his last nine games.

PREDICTION: Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 2