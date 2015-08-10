Preview: Phillies at Diamondbacks

The Philadelphia Phillies attempt to remain perfect on their road trip when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday for the opener of their three-game series. Philadelphia kicked off its trek with a three-game sweep in San Diego that culminated with a 5-3 triumph on Sunday.

Odubel Herrera homered and Chase Utley delivered a pinch-hit, two-run double as the Phillies completed their third sweep since the All-Star break. Philadelphia has posted a major league-best 16-5 record since the Midsummer Classic to escape the basement in the National League East. The Diamondbacks are coming off a series win over Cincinnati thanks to an extra-inning triumph on Sunday. Chris Owings singled with one out and the bases loaded in the 10th to snap a 3-3 tie as Arizona produced its highest run total in four contests.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Aaron Harang (5-12, 4.11 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Rubby De La Rosa (9-5, 4.56)

Harang suffered his ninth loss in 10 starts Wednesday, when he surrendered four runs on seven hits and five walks in five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It marked the seventh time in eight outings the 37-year-old Californian was reached for at least four runs, with the exception being a triumph over Atlanta on July 30 in which he gave up one in five frames. Harang is 4-9 in 19 career games (18 starts) against Arizona despite a respectable 3.28 ERA.

De La Rosa won his third consecutive decision Wednesday, allowing two runs and two hits over five innings at Washington. The 26-year-old Dominican walked three but did not serve up a home run for only the second time in eight outings. De La Rosa won his only career start against the Phillies on June 7, 2011, when he yielded just one run on four hits and five walks in five frames at Philadelphia while with the Dodgers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies 1B Ryan Howard is one blast shy of reaching the 20-homer plateau for the ninth time in his career. Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt (14) has recorded the most in franchise history.

2. Arizona LF David Peralta registered the first five-hit performance of his career after totaling five over his previous five contests.

3. Herrera is riding a 12-game hitting streak during which he’s batting .377 (20-for-53).

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 3