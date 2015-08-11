Preview: Phillies at Diamondbacks

Arizona’s David Peralta is 8-for-10 over his last two games and hopes to remain hot when the Diamondbacks host the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. Peralta was 3-for-5 with two RBIs as Arizona rolled to a 13-3 victory in Monday’s series opener to hand the Phillies a rare loss.

Peralta recorded a career-best five hits in Sunday’s victory over Cincinnati and is batting .468 with 12 RBIs over his last 13 games. Welington Castillo continues to be a source of power as he belted his eighth homer in 12 contests and matched his career best of four RBIs in Monday’s triumph. The blowout loss represented Philadelphia’s sixth in 22 games since the All-Star break - which remains the best mark in the majors. Rookie Odubel Herrera went 1-for-4 to stretch his hitting streak to 13 games, but the Phillies were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position in the opener of the three-game set.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH David Buchanan (2-6, 7.23 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Jeremy Hellickson (7-8, 5.06)

Buchanan had his two-start winning streak halted when he was torched by the Los Angeles Dodgers last Thursday. He gave up seven runs and 10 hits in four innings against Los Angeles after allowing a total of seven runs over his previous three starts. Buchanan is 0-3 with a 7.20 ERA in four road outings.

Hellickson struggled while losing his last two starts, serving up four homers and giving up 10 earned runs in eight innings. The rough stretch comes after he allowed five earned runs in a four-start span. Hellickson is 5-3 with a 4.03 ERA in 10 home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks CF A.J. Pollock recorded three hits in the opener - his third such performance in his last 10 games.

2. Philadelphia 2B Cesar Hernandez has notched two hits in three straight games and eight of his last 11.

3. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt has homered just once in 23 appearances since the All-Star break.

PREDICTION: Phillies 8, Diamondbacks 6