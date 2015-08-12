Preview: Phillies at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks attempt to continue their onslaught and complete a sweep when they host the Philadelphia Phillies in the finale of their three-game series Wednesday afternoon. Arizona feasted on Philadelphia pitching in the first two games of the set, totaling 26 runs and 32 hits.

The Diamondbacks rolled to a 13-1 triumph Tuesday on the strength of a record-setting 11-run second inning in which David Peralta belted a grand slam and starter Jeremy Hellickson went 2-for-2 with three RBIs to become the first pitcher with two run-scoring hits in the same frame since Greg Maddux in 1999 - also against the Phillies. The frame was an historic one for Arizona, which set franchise marks by recording 10 hits and having four players register two apiece. While the Diamondbacks were posting their third straight win, the Phillies were falling to 3-2 on their nine-game road trip. Chase Utley and Cameron Rupp each notched a pair of hits while rookie Odubel Herrera went 0-for-4 to end his 13-game hitting streak for the Phillies, who scored a total of four runs over the first two games of the series.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Aaron Nola (2-1, 3.65 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (5-4, 4.10)

Nola will be making his fifth major-league start and third on the road. The 22-year-old native of Louisiana has yet to lose away from home, defeating the Chicago Cubs on July 26 before settling for a no-decision at San Diego on Friday after allowing three runs and six hits in six innings. Nola, who has yet to face Arizona, has recorded six strikeouts in three of his first four career outings.

Anderson was superb in his return from the disabled list Friday, scattering four hits and striking out seven in seven scoreless innings in a triumph over Cincinnati. The 27-year-old Texan went 0-2 in his previous three outings before being sidelined with triceps inflammation. Anderson made his first career start against the Phillies on May 15, walking away with a no-decision after allowing just one run in 5 1/3 frames at Philadelphia.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks RF Yasmany Tomas left Tuesday’s game after two innings with tightness in his left calf.

2. Philadelphia 3B Maikel Franco exited in the opening frame with a bruised left wrist after being hit by a pitch.

3. Peralta finished with five RBIs on Tuesday and has driven in at least one run in five consecutive contests.

PREDICTION: Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 3