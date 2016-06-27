Preview: Phillies at Diamondbacks

After beginning their recent road trip by thrashing the Philadelphia Phillies, the Arizona Diamondbacks look to start a nine-game homestand in much the same manner as the clubs play the opener of their three-game set on Monday. Arizona outscored Philadelphia by a lopsided 22-5 margin during a four-game sweep at Citizens Bank Park on June 17-20 and wrapped up a 7-3 road trip with a 9-7 setback at Colorado on Sunday.
Paul Goldschmidt and Jake Lamb each belted a pair of homers against the Phillies to ignite productive road trips, as the former is 16-for-37 with nine RBIs in his last nine games while the latter is 15-for-36 with 11 runs driven in during a 10-game stretch. Philadelphia’s pitching has been extremely generous with the team surrendering a staggering 121 runs in their last 18 games (3-15). Odubel Herrera homered among his two hits in Sunday’s 8-7 setback to San Francisco and also went deep in a 4-1 loss to Arizona on June 18. Peter Bourjos recorded the second three-hit performance of his six-game hitting streak in the series finale versus the Giants but was 1-for-3 in limited duty against the Diamondbacks.
TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Arizona
PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Vince Velasquez (5-2, 3.65 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (4-6, 4.59)
Velasquez will return to the mound after missing 2 1/2 weeks with a strained right biceps. The 24-year-old pitched well in his lone rehab start with Double-A Reading on Wednesday, overcoming a lead-off homer to yield just one more hit in five innings. Velasquez, who is expected to replace Adam Morgan in the rotation, has yet to record a decision versus Arizona despite making two relief appearances.
Ray saw his modest two-game winning streak come to a halt on Wednesday as he permitted four runs on as many hits in 5 1/3 innings in a 5-2 setback at Toronto. The 24-year-old would love a repeat performance of his first outing versus Philadelphia, against which he allowed two runs and struck out seven in a 10-2 rout on June 17. Ray kept the ball in the park in that contest before being he was taken deep twice versus the Blue Jays.
1. Arizona 2B Jean Segura has scored 11 times in the last seven games.
2. The Diamondbacks are 9-4 against the National League East while the Phillies own a 4-7 record versus the NL West.
3. Arizona is a woeful 13-25 at home this season, a mark that is only better than Atlanta’s 11-29 record.
PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 4, Phillies 2