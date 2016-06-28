Preview: Phillies at Diamondbacks

A leaky bullpen served as the only obstacle in Zack Greinke’s bid to win an eighth straight start. Greinke will look to get back on the winning track Tuesday, when the host Arizona Diamondbacks attempt to rebound from a shellacking and even the three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies at one victory apiece.

Maikel Franco bounced back from an 0-for-10 performance in the previous series versus Arizona to drive in three runs in Philadelphia’s 8-0 triumph on Monday. The 23-year-old Dominican is 6-for-16 with four runs scored during his four-game hitting streak but just 1-for-7 with two strikeouts versus Greinke. While the Phillies have answered a season-high nine-game skid with wins in three of their last five, the Diamondbacks have dropped three in a row overall to fall to a disastrous 13-26 at Chase Field. Paul Goldschmidt collected two singles in the opener to improve to 12-for-23 with six RBIs during his six-game hitting streak and joined Nick Ahmed in going deep last week against Tuesday starter Jerad Eickhoff.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (5-9, 3.36 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zack Greinke (10-3, 3.61)

Philadelphia’s June swoon has not affected Eickhoff, who improved to 3-1 in his last four starts on Thursday after allowing two runs and five hits in six innings of a 7-3 victory over Minnesota. The 25-year-old’s lone setback in that stretch came versus Arizona, against which he surrendered a season high-tying nine hits in 5 2/3 frames in a 4-1 loss. Eickhoff has struggled on the road to the tune of a 2-5 record and 4.66 ERA.

Greinke overcame a brief stumble out of the gate to allow three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings of a no-decision versus Colorado on Thursday. The 32-year-old turned in a significantly better performance in his previous outing as he permitted one run and three hits in eight frames of a 4-1 triumph versus Philadelphia. Greinke owns a scintillating 7-1 career mark against the Phillies with a rail-thin 0.84 WHIP while allowing them to bat just .185.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia C Cameron Rupp is 7-for-23 with three homers, five RBIs and four runs scored during his six-game hitting streak.

2. Arizona 2B Jean Segura is 14-for-39 with 12 runs scored in his last 10 contests.

3. Phillies LHP prospect Matt Imhof, who was a second-round pick in the 2014 draft, underwent surgery on his right eye after a piece of equipment malfunctioned during a routine stretching regimen.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 4, Phillies 1