Preview: Phillies at Diamondbacks

After being unceremoniously swept at home by the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier in the month, the Philadelphia Phillies look to return the favor on Wednesday afternoon when the clubs play the finale of their three-game series at Chase Field. Arizona outscored Philadelphia by a 22-5 margin during a four-game sweep at Citizens Bank Park on June 17-20, but the Phillies improved to 4-2 in their last six contests with a decisive 8-0 rout in the opener and a 4-3 victory on Tuesday.

Maikel Franco launched a solo homer in the most recent encounter to improve to 8-for-21 with four RBIs and five runs scored during his five-game hitting streak. While Philadelphia attempts to secure a winning road trip, Arizona has dropped four in a row overall to fall to 13-27 at home. Jake Lamb and Yasmani Tomas each belted their third homer off Phillies' pitching this season on Tuesday, with the former going 11-for-23 with six RBIs and five runs scored against Philadelphia. Jean Segura collected two singles on Tuesday to improve to 8-for-22 versus the Phillies this season.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Zach Eflin (0-2, 6.28 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Archie Bradley (3-3, 4.50)

Eflin answered a disastrous major-league debut by allowing three runs on nine hits in his last two outings (11 2/3 innings). The 22-year-old actually was in line for the win after he permitted one run on five hits in six frames against San Francisco on Friday before the bullpen failed to hold the lead. Run support hasn't been a friend to Eflin, who received just two runs from the Phillies in his last outing and three in his last two.

Bradley saw his pitch count elevate with four walks and was saddled with a no-decision after the bullpen imploded against Colorado on Friday. The 23-year-old dominated Philadelphia in his last encounter, permitting one run on three hits in six innings of a 5-1 triumph on June 19. Like his team, Bradley hasn't received the desired results at Chase Field, posting a 1-2 mark with a 5.79 ERA despite allowing the opposition to bat just .191 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona RHP Brad Ziegler has blown two of his last three save opportunities after converting 43 in a row.

2. Philadelphia RF Peter Bourjos is 15-for-31 with six runs scored during his eight-game hitting streak.

3. Diamondbacks OF Michael Bourn is 0-for-7 with three strikeouts in this series.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 4, Phillies 2