The Arizona Diamondbacks got off to a rough start on their 10-game homestand but evened things out with a convincing victory on Saturday. Arizona attempts to record its fourth win in five overall contests when it continues its four-game series against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks received solid production from the bottom-third of their lineup in Saturday's 9-2 triumph as Daniel Descalso, Chris Herrmann and pitcher Robbie Ray combined to go 6-for-10 with three RBIs and four runs scored. Arizona has scored a total of 35 runs over its last three games. Philadelphia was unable to extend its winning streak to three games as it mustered only six hits, including a two-run homer by starting pitcher Ben Lively. Tommy Joseph went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks, marking just the second time in 19 contests he went without a hit.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jeremy Hellickson (5-5, 4.61 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Randall Delgado (1-1, 3.48)

Hellickson's winless streak reached six starts Tuesday despite an effort in which he settled for a no-decision against St. Louis after allowing just one run over seven innings. The 30-year-old native of Iowa has not won since May 19, when he gave up two runs - one earned - and two hits in six frames at Pittsburgh. Hellickson has yet to defeat Arizona in his career, going 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA in three starts.

Delgado began the season in the bullpen, making 15 consecutive relief appearances, but will start for the fifth time in seven contests. The 27-year-old Panamanian last pitched on Wednesday at Colorado, where he gave up one run and one hit while striking out three in two innings out of the bullpen. Delgado is 0-1 with a 3.29 ERA in nine career games (three starts) versus Philadelphia.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies RHP Jerad Eickhoff (back) is slated to throw a bullpen session Sunday and could be activated to start at Seattle on Wednesday.

2. Arizona recalled RHP Silvino Bracho from Triple-A Reno and optioned OF Jeremy Hazelbaker to the Aces.

3. Philadelphia on Sunday is expected to release OF Michael Saunders and RHP Jeanmar Gomez, who both were designated for assignment five days earlier.

PREDICTION: Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 3