Phillies 6, Diamondbacks 5: Ben Revere’s go-ahead RBI single capped a four-run eighth inning and visiting Philadelphia rallied from a five-run deficit to snap Arizona’s three-game winning streak.

Pinch-hitter Cody Asche tied the game with a two-run double off Trevor Cahill (1-5) before Revere followed with a bloop single in front of a diving A.J. Pollock in center field. Jeff Manship (1-0) tossed a scoreless seventh inning in relief of Cliff Lee and Jonathan Papelbon worked around a leadoff single in the ninth for his seventh save.

Carlos Ruiz went 3-for-4 and scored two runs for Philadelphia, which has won five of its last seven. The Phillies evened the three-game series despite a shaky outing by Lee, who allowed five runs (three earned) over six frames after posting a 1.20 ERA over his previous four starts.

Cody Ross, who broke out of a 1-for-22 slump with two hits and three RBIs, put Arizona ahead 5-0 in the third inning with a two-run single down the left-field line. Pollock contributed three hits and starter Bronson Arroyo allowed two runs over 6 1/3 innings for the Diamondbacks, who fell to 2-12 at home.

Philadelphia chipped away at the lead with two runs in the seventh before Ruiz sparked the four-run rally in the eighth with a bases-loaded RBI single off Cahill. The Phillies sent 10 men to the plate in the inning, which ended when Ryan Howard flied out to left field with the bases loaded.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ruiz is 11-for-28 (.393) with a home run and seven RBIs over his last eight games. … Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt went 0-for-3, snapping his seven-game hitting streak. … The Phillies challenged a safe call with no outs in the ninth inning when Martin Prado slid into second base on a passed ball. The call was overturned after video review determined second baseman Chase Utley applied the tag when Prado slid past the base.