Phillies 2, Diamondbacks 0: A.J. Burnett worked eight strong innings to outduel Brandon McCarthy as visiting Philadelphia took the rubber match of a three-game set from Arizona.

Chase Utley drove in a run and scored for the Phillies, who finished up their 10-game road trip with a 6-4 mark. Burnett (1-1) scattered five hits and did not walk a batter while striking out a season-high eight before turning it over to Jonathan Papelbon, who yielded one hit while earning his eighth save.

McCarthy (0-5) allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out a career-best 12 for the Diamondbacks. Chris Owings tripled among two hits and Gerardo Parra doubled to lead the Arizona offense.

The Phillies got to McCarthy right away in the first inning when Ben Revere led off with a single, stole second base and came home on Utley’s one-out single to center. Utley opened the sixth with a double to right before Marlon Byrd’s infield single pushed him to third and Owings’ throwing error on the play allowed him to score.

The Diamondbacks could not get a runner home from third in either the fourth or the fifth and wasted Parra’s two-out double in the eighth when Burnett got Martin Prado to ground out. Half of McCarthy’s strikeouts came against the bottom two hitters in the lineup, with Cody Asche and Burnett each going down three times against the right-hander.

GAME NOTEBOOK: McCarthy’s previous career high of 10 strikeouts had been accomplished three times, most recently against the Detroit Tigers as a member of the Oakland Athletics on May 12, 2012. … Burnett has allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his last four starts to lower his ERA to 2.15. … Arizona continues its homestand by hosting the Colorado Rockies on Monday while Philadelphia gets the day off before hosting the New York Mets on Tuesday.