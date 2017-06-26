PHOENIX -- Arizona handyman Daniel Descalso singled in the winning run with two outs in the 11th inning and the Diamondbacks extended their best start in franchise history with a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field on Sunday.

Paul Goldschmidt singled to center with two outs in the 11th off Edubray Ramos (0-7) before Chris Owings walked on a 12-pitch at-bat. Descalso hit the first pitch he saw to right field for the D-backs' fourth walk-off victory of the season.

Arizona (48-28) is 20 games over .500 for the first time this season and is two games ahead of the pace set by the 2001 team.

T.J. McFarland (4-1) pitched the 11th for the victory, giving up a one-out walk before getting out of the inning with a double play.

Descalso, who started at third base Sunday, and Goldschmidt had two hits apiece for the D-backs, who have won 14 of their last 17.

Aaron Altherr had three of the Phillies' nine hits and Andrew Knapp had two.

Philadelphia (24-50) has lost 15 of 18 entering Monday's final game of the four-game wraparound series. The Phillies have the worst record and the worst road record (10-30) in the majors.

Arizona broke a scoreless tied in the fourth inning when Nick Ahmed doubled into the left field corner and Goldschmidt singled between third base and shortstop for a 1-0 lead. Goldschmidt leads the majors with 65 RBIs.

Philadelphia tied the game in the seventh inning after Odubel Herrera beat out an infield single to second base with one out to start the rally. Andrew Knapp singled and Ty Kelly hit into forecourt at second base before Howie Kendrick's looping single over first base tied the game at 1.

Kendrick is a career .441 hitter at Chase Field in 68 plate appearances.

Arizona starter Randall Delgado gave up four hits and a walk in five scoreless innings, striking out four.

Philadelphia starter Jeremy Hellickson gave up one run and three hits in six innings in his first start at Chase Field since spending 2015 with Arizona.

