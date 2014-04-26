Hill drives in three as D-backs edge Phillies

PHOENIX -- A four-hit game in Chicago seemed to ignite Aaron Hill, and Friday he provided the big bat in an Arizona Diamondbacks lineup that will be without Mark Trumbo for the next six weeks.

Second baseman Hill doubled, homered and drove in three runs when the Diamondbacks extended their winning streak to a season-long three games with a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field

“I think it just took the tension off him,” D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said of Hill, who capped his four-hit game Wednesday with a game-winning, two-run double in the ninth inning of a 7-5 victory over the Cubs.

“He’s much more comfortable up there and he’s having much better at-bats and impacting the ball better.”

Hill’s two-run homer in the fourth inning off Roberto Hernandez (1-1) broke a scoreless tie. He doubled in the final run during a two-run fifth for a 4-0 lead to help right-hander Josh Collmenter (1-2) to his first home victory as a starter since July 27, 2002.

“He’s got such a good sinker. You just to hope you get something up,” said Hill, hitting .241.

“Obviously it’s no fun when you are not producing as you can, but you have to keep in mind that hard work is going to pay off. It’s a long season. It’s tough, but you always have to believe you are going to come through.”

Diamondbacks center fielder A.J. Pollock had two hits, including a bases-empty homer in the eighth.

Arizona right-hander Addison Reed gave up shortstop Jimmy Rollins’ two-out RBI single in the ninth and intentionally walked second baseman Chase Utley after Rollins stole second before striking out John Mayberry Jr. for his third save in as many days.

He’ll probably be toast for tomorrow, but when you have a chance to win the game, you have to go get it,” Gibson said of using Reed.

Catcher Miguel Montero walked to open the Arizona fourth before Hill homered to left-center field, his second homer of the season.

The Diamondbacks scored two two-out runs in the fifth. Gerardo Parra singled, stole second with out and moved to third on a groundout before Paul Goldschmidt’s RBI singled to right. After another Montero walk, Hill doubled to left-center to make it 4-0.

The D-backs (8-18) won their second game in 11 at Chase Field, the other coming April 1.

“It’s been brutal the last month,” Hill said. “Nothing has felt like it has gone our way. It’s just been one of those months, but it doesn’t stop guys from coming in every single day knowing today is a new day. The last three games have been a blast.”

The Phillies scored three runs in the seventh off Joe Thatcher and Randall Delgado to close the gap to 4-3. They loaded the bases on one-out singles by Marlon Byrd, Domonic Brown and Carlos Ruiz before Delgado walked Cody Asche to force in a run. Shortstop Cliff Pennington’s fielding error with the bases loaded enabled the final two runners to score.

“It would have been nice to score earlier,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “We scored late, then ran out of innings to play.”

Rollins, Revere, Byrd and Brown had two hits apiece for the Phillies (11-12), who had won four of their last five.

Collmenter gave up four hits, all singles, while throwing 98 pitches in six innings. The Phillies got only one runner as far as second base against him.

“That guy kind of has a funky delivery and he hit his spots,” Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard said. “He had a game plan and stuck to it.”

NOTES: Diamondbacks LF Mark Trumbo (left foot) said he was told to expect to miss six weeks with the stress fracture in the third metatarsal in his left foot. Trumbo, injured Monday, wore a walking boot with an electric simulation device attached in the clubhouse before the game. ... Tony Campana started in left field for Arizona on Friday, but OF Cody Ross is expected to get the bulk of time in left, manager Kirk Gibson said. Ross returned from the disabled list on April 18. ... The Diamondbacks staged what is believed to be the first “zombie night” in major league history in conjunction with producers of the AMC television show “The Walking Dead.” The team sold 1,000 ticket packages that included a T-shirt, a mini-bat, a pregame parade around the warning track and haunted maze that included a face-painting station behind the center-field scoreboard. Phillies pitcher A.J. Burnett had his face painted before the game. The Diamondbacks posted a picture on their Twitter feed. ... Arizona LHP Oliver Perez was forced to remove his sleeves after retiring the first batter of the eighth inning after Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg complained. The sleeves were not the same length, and one was torn at the end. “Supposed to be the same length, same color, and it can’t be flapping,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. Perez gave up a hit to 1B Ryan Howard before being replaced.