Diamondbacks pull away from Phillies

PHOENIX -- Arizona Diamondbacks batters were 0-for-20 after an intentional walk to first baseman Paul Goldschmidt this season. If it took a swinging bunt to break the streak and spark a big inning, so be it.

“Oh-for-20 in any situation is going to take a lot of bad luck,” Goldschmidt said. “Maybe we got some payback with that swinging bunt there.”

Left fielder David Peralta’s dribbler down the third base line broke the streak and drove in the second run of a six-run inning that decided the Diamondbacks’ 13-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at Chase Field.

“That was huge to pull us ahead and put the game out of reach,” Goldschmidt said. “It’s just one of those fluke things. Hopefully, we’ll get it back to regular now with some good luck.”

Catcher Welington Castillo followed Peralta’s single with a three-run triple, and right fielder Yasmany Tomas singled home Castillo for an 11-3 lead.

Peralta had three hits Monday, and he has nine hits in his past 22 at-bats.

“‘Goldy’ mentioned something to me (about the streak),” Peralta said. “I told him, ‘I got your back.’ It worked. You don’t have to hit the ball hard to get a base hit and an RBI.”

Castillo, Tomas and center fielder A.J. Pollock hit solo homers, and Castillo tied a career-high with four RBIs as the Diamondbacks (55-56) won for the third time in their past four games.

Castillo has eight homers in his past 12 games. He was hit on the right side of the head by a backswing on a popout by Phillies right fielder Domonic Brown and was removed in the eighth inning, although he said he was fine.

Pollock finished a double short of the cycle, stole his 26th base and scored three runs.

Arizona right-hander Rubby De La Rosa (10-5) gave up three runs in six innings to become the NL’s 12th 10-game winner.

Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco had two hits, including his 13th homer, and second baseman Cesar Hernandez added two hits and an RBI.

Franco’s homer trimmed Arizona’s lead to 5-3 in the top of the sixth inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed singled and scored on pinch hitter Jamie Romak’s double before Pollock beat out an infield single and stole second. After a strikeout, Goldschmidt was walked to bring up Peralta.

Before Monday, the Diamondbacks had no hits and three walks in 23 plate appearances that followed a Goldschmidt intentional walk.

”That’s the whole point of wanting teams to pitch to ‘Goldy,'“ Arizona manager Chip Hale said. ”He’s arguably the best hitter in the league right now. Why would you pitch to him in that situation?

“We need somebody back there who is going to be a good hitter, and David is that guy right now. He’s swinging the bat well.”

Right-hander Aaron Harang (5-13) was charged with eight runs in 5 1/3 innings as the Phillies dropped to 45-68. They are 16-6 since the All-Star break.

“That was the first bad game we had in a long time,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. “It is bound to happen sooner or later. It happens to every team. Tonight was us, although we were in that game until the sixth inning. Then it got away from us.”

De La Rosa gave up eight hits, struck out three and walked one.

NOTES: Philadelphia’s Chase Utley made his second start of the season at first base, his 24th career start at first, when Ryan Howard got a day off. Utley hit leadoff for the third time this season, and he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly. ... Several members of the Phillies’ travel party ran into former manager Ryne Sandberg on a Phoenix golf course Monday. The meeting was described as cordial. Sandberg, who has a home in Phoenix, resigned on June 26 after 20 months on the job and was replaced by third base coach Pete Mackanin. Sandberg was hired Aug. 13, 2013. ... Philadelphia acquired INF Tyler Pastornicky from Texas on Monday and assigned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. ... Arizona RHP Randall Delgado (ankle) is scheduled to pitch a rehab game in the rookie-level Arizona League on Wednesday. He could be activated for a 10-game road trip that begins Friday in Atlanta, manager Chip Hale said.