Rupp lifts Phillies with bat, glove

PHOENIX -- Catcher Cameron Rupp’s work on both sides was instrumental in helping the Philadelphia Phillies avoid a sweep in Arizona on Wednesday.

Rupp hit a three-run home run to give the Phillies a 7-4 lead in the sixth inning, and his catch and swipe tag nabbed the potential tying run at the plate in the eighth inning to preserve a 7-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

“That was the key to the whole game, his home run,” Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin said.

Rupp had a career high four RBIs, and his defensive play was just as noteworthy for the Phillies (46-69), as they salvaged the final game of a three-game series. They were outscored 26-4 in the first two.

With runners on the corners and one out in a 7-6 game, Arizona center fielder A.J. Pollock hit a ground ball to second baseman Cesar Hernandez. His throw to the plate was low and on the first base side, but Rupp handled the ball and brought it to the other side of the plate just in time to catch second baseman Chris Owings on a feet-first slide.

“Cesar got rid of it as quick as he could and I did everything I could to keep him from being safe,” Rupp said. “I knew I was fine with where I was positioned. It was just a close play and it all happened so fast.”

The call was confirmed after a four-minute, seven-second review.

“I thought he was safe,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “I guess it wasn’t enough evidence. That’s what you always hear. That’s their excuse. Not enough evidence. That’s the way it goes.”

Closer Ken Giles entered at that point and struck out first baseman Paul Goldschmidt on a 3-2 slider to end the inning. Giles threw five sliders in the at-bat.

Giles completed his four-out save by pitching around a two-out single in the ninth inning. Giles has converted all seven save opportunities since he took over the closer’s role when Jonathan Papelbon was traded to Washington.

“Just keep him off balance and change his timing, that’s all I want to do,” Giles said of his plan against Goldschmidt. “I would be willing to walk him as long as it was down or in the dirt.”

Goldschmidt had three hits and a walk, finishing a homer short of the cycle. He drove in two runs and scored two while improving his National League-leading batting average to .341.

Third baseman Jake Lamb had a single and two RBIs for the Diamondbacks (56-57), who had a three-game winning streak broken and failed in their attempt to move above .500 for the first since April 22.

Third baseman Andres Blanco homered and singled, one of five Phillies with two hits. Blanco started in place of rookie Maikel Franco, who missed the game with a left wrist contusion after being hit by a pitch in the first inning on Tuesday.

Hernandez, right fielder Jeff Francoeur, left fielder Cody Asche and shortstop Freddy Galvis had two his apiece in support of right-hander Aaron Nola (3-1), who went five innings in his fifth major league start.

Nola gave up nine hits and four runs in five innings while benefiting from the four-run sixth. Nola was the seventh player taken in the 2014 draft.

The Phillies (46-69) have won four of six and are 17-7 since the All-Star break.

Arizona left fielder Ender Inciarte had three hits and scored twice, and Owings, Pollock and second basemen Aaron Hill had two hits apiece.

Goldchmidt and Lamb had two RBIs apiece for a 4-3 lead entering the sixth before first baseman Ryan Howard doubled and Francoeur singled to knock out Arizona starter Chase Anderson (5-5).

Reliever Keith Hessler gave up an RBI single to Galvis before Rupp homered to make it 7-4. Rupp’s father was in town for the three-game series.

NOTES: Arizona LF David Peralta (quad) and RF Yasmany Tomas (calf) were held out of the starting lineup Wednesday, although Peralta had a pinch-hit single with two outs in the ninth inning. Both are expected to be available to start on Friday after an off-day Thursday, manager Chip Hale said. ... Philadelphia 3B Maikel Franco (left wrist) did not start after suffering a contusion when he was hit by a pitch in the first inning Tuesday. X-rays were negative. ... Philadelphia optioned RHP David Buchanan to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, a day after he gave up 11 earned runs and 11 hits in 1 2/3 innings. He gave up all 11 runs in the second inning and has given up 49 earned runs in 49 innings in 10 starts this season. ... RHP reliever Cesar Jimenez was recalled from Lehigh Valley. Jimenez has made one previous appearance with the Phillies this season. ... Arizona’s Jamie Romak had two singles in his first major league start in left field. He was purchased from Triple-A Reno on Saturday, when IF Cliff Pennington was traded to Toronto.