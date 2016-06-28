Phillies shut out Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- Philadelphia welcomed Vincent Velasquez’s return to the starting rotation with a season-high 16 hits while getting some quick payback against Arizona on Monday.

Velasquez threw five scoreless innings while hitting 97 mph with his fastball, and center fielder Odubel Herrera and second baseman Cesar Hernandez supplied much of the offense in an 8-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

“I felt pretty strong all the way through,” said Velasquez, who had not pitched since June 8 after going on the disabled list with a right biceps strain.

“I pretty much trusted myself and tried to get five innings and get a ‘W.’ Body feels great. That’s just going back to trusting myself and trusting the trainers.”

Hernandez had three hits, including two hits and two RBIs in a six-run seventh inning, and center fielder Odubel Herrera tied a career high with four hits as the Phillies scored all eight runs and had 13 hits in the final four innings.

Hernandez singled off left-hander Robbie Ray (4-7) to open the seventh inning and scored on Cody Asche’s hit-and-run double into the right-field corner to give the Phillies a 3-0 lead.

Ray was removed with a blister on his left middle finger, and the Phillies broke the game open with four more runs off relievers Jake Barrett and Josh Collmenter to make it 8-0.

Maikel Franco and Hernandez had two-run singles in the seventh to complete the scoring for the Phillies (33-45), who were outscored 22-5 while being swept by Arizona in a four-game series at home June 17-20. They are 3-4 on a nine-game road trip since.

”This whole road trip we’ve been swinging the bats very well, which is nice to see,“ Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin said. ”Getting a lot of hits. Big hits. Two-out hits. Clutch hits.

“It’s nice to see the offense coming around. Hopefully we’ve turned the corner.”

Franco had two hits and drove in three runs.

Velasquez (6-2) gave up five hits in his first start since June 8, when he was removed after facing one batter and throwing two pitches in the Phillies’ 8-1 loss to the Cubs. He was placed on the disabled list with a right biceps strain on June 10.

On Monday, Velasquez did not issue a walk while throwing 83 pitches as the Phillies had him on a pitch count in his return. He benefited from two runs in the top of the sixth inning to become the pitcher of record.

“I think 83 pitches was the right thing to do,” said Velasquez, who threw 76 pitches in his final rehab start. “It’s the first day back, so it’s a good start.”

Paul Goldschmidt and Nick Ahmed had two singles apiece for Arizona (36-43), which fell to 13-26 at home. The Diamondbacks entered the game off a franchise-record-tying 7-3 road trip that began with that sweep in Philadelphia.

Arizona was shut out for the fourth time this season after setting a franchise record for hits in a four-game series with 56 last weekend in Colorado.

Herrera’s fourth hit came on a routine fly ball that fell behind left fielder Rickie Weeks Jr., who also misjudged a ball that fell in front of him for a rally-sparking single in the Phillies’ two-run sixth inning that broke a scoreless tie.

Herrera and Peter Bourjos singled to open the sixth, Bourjos reaching when Weeks first broke back on his short pop fly. The runners moved up on a one-out wild pitch before Franco and Cameron Rupp singled for a 2-0 lead.

Ray gave up nine hits and was charged with four runs. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

“A blister formed and I wanted to be cautious about it and didn’t want it to get any worse,” Ray said. “I called the coaches out to the mound and they took a look at it and decided that not to go any further.”

NOTES: The Phillies are 0-10-2 in their last 12 series. Arizona swept a four-game series from Philadelphia in Citizens Bank Park on June 17-20. ... Nine years ago Monday, Phillies 1B Ryan Howard reached 100 home runs faster than any player in major league history with a three-run blast against Cincinnati in his 325th career game. The homer was measured at 505 feet. ... Arizona set a franchise record for a four-game series with 56 hits while splitting four games last weekend in Colorado. ... Phillies RHP David Hernandez, who signed as a free agent last winter, has the Diamondbacks’ holds record with 70.