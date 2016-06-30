Phillies win in 10 innings to complete sweep

PHOENIX -- Leaving town was perhaps the best thing that happened to the Philadelphia Phillies last week. The Arizona Diamondbacks might wish they could do the same.

The Phillies overcame a three-run deficit in the eighth inning and finished a sweep of the Diamondbacks on pinch-hitter Tyler Goeddel's sacrifice fly in the 10th inning for a 9-8 victory at Chase Field on Wednesday. The Phillies have won five of their last seven on this trip.

"I don't know what happened," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "When we left Philly, we became a different team. I know these guys (D-backs) haven't been winning a lot of games here and it's probably in their heads a little, but you take advantage of the circumstance you're in."

Peter Bourjos beat out an infield single to shortstop with one out in the 10th inning off right-hander Silvino Bracho (0-2) and Cody Asche singled Bourjos to third base to bring up Goeddel.

Left-hander Brett Oberholtzer, the Phillies' seventh pitcher, worked around a one-out bunt single by Michael Bourn in the last of the 10th for his first career save.

Cesar Hernandez had four hits, Freddy Galvis had three hits, Asche had two hits and three RBIs and Bourjos also homered for the Phillies (35-45), had 17 hits, a season high for the second time in three games after getting 16 Monday. Bourjos is 24-for-51 (.471) since June 12.

The Phillies were swept in a four-game series at home by Arizona on June 17-20 before leaving on a nine-game trip.

"Nobody likes to get swept four games at home. It's kind of nice to sweep anybody, not just because they swept us," Mackanin said. "Anytime you sweep a series, it's special.

"I can't say enough about the guys. They kept responding. When they scored runs, we came back and scored runs. It's just like the old days, except we are hitting."

Bourn had four hits, Jake Lamb had two hits including a three-run homer in the first inning, and Paul Goldschmidt had a two-run double for the Diamondbacks (36-45), who have lost five in a row and are 13-28 at home. They were 7-3 on a road trip before this series.

"It's tough," Arizona right-hander Archie Bradley said. "We're all feeling it. We're all going through it. We felt really good coming home from the road trip, the way we were playing. We are still grinding."

Jeanmar Gomez (3-2) got four outs and left two runners on base in the eighth inning for the victory.

Arizona broke a tie at four with a three-run seventh inning. Singles by pinch-hitter Ahmed, Bourn and Gosselin drove in one run, and Goldschmidt followed with a two-run double to make it 7-4. Goldschmidt is hitting .347 with 13 doubles and 37 RBIs since May 9.

The Phillies recovered to score four in the eighth inning. Singles by Cameron Rupp, Galvis and Hernandez loaded the bases off Daniel Hudson before Andres Blanco looped a two-run single to right field to make it 7-6.

Odubel Herrera reached on a fielding error by third baseman Lamb as the tying run scored, and Asche hit a sacrifice fly for an 8-7 lead.

"I'm kind of at a loss for words right now," said Hudson, who has given up 10 runs (eight earned) in his last four appearances covering 1 2/3 innings.

"It's very frustrating. Guys battled all day and come in there with a three-run lead. It's unacceptable for me to give that up. I don't know how it just kind of flipped the way it did for me personally. I've been put in some big situations and I haven't performed well recently. I need to get better."

Arizona tied it at 8 in its eighth inning when Nick Ahmed beat out a chopper off the plate, stole second, took third on a wild pitch by Hector Neris and scored on an infield single by Jean Segura.

Philadelphia starter Zach Eflin gave up six hits and four runs (three earned) in his fourth major league start. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Bradley gave up eight hits and three runs in six innings. He struck out four and walked one.

NOTES: The Diamondbacks were uncertain about RHP Zack Greinke's availability for his next scheduled start Monday after he left Tuesday's game with soreness in his left oblique muscle. "We'll see how he comes in (Friday), if he's able to throw," manager Chip Hale said. "If he's not able to throw, there's no way," Because of an off day Thursday, the D-backs could start RHP Archie Bradley on normal rest Monday. ... Arizona 2B Jean Segura made his seventh start of the season at shortstop. Segura led the NL in at-bats, three-hit games and singles coming in. ... The Phillies won their first series since May 16-18 against Miami by taking the first two games at Arizona. They were 0-41 when trailing after eight innings before scoring two in the ninth for a 4-3 victory Tuesday. ... RF Yasmany Tomas' 460-foot homer Tuesday was the longest by a Diamondback this season. 3B Jake Lamb had a 453-footer last Thursday at Colorado.