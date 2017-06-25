Lamb, Herrmann help D-backs rout Phillies

PHOENIX -- Ben Lively the hitter fooled the high-scoring Arizona Diamondbacks a lot more than Ben Lively the rookie pitcher did.

Jake Lamb homered off Lively to start the first of successive Arizona three-run innings, light-hitting catcher Chris Herrmann drove in three runs and the Diamondbacks returned to their high-scoring ways, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 9-2 on Saturday night for their 10th win in 12 games.

Robbie Ray (8-3) contributed a double to his own effective pitching while limiting the last-place Phillies to two runs in 6 1/3 innings -- both on opposing pitcher Lively's two-run homer --to improve to 6-0 in his last seven starts, all of them Arizona wins.

"Even if a team is in first place or last, we always have the same mindset -- to be relentless," said Herrmann, who had a pair of hits and a run-saving defensive play at the plate. "We want to score as many runs as we can. Just because that team is struggling, they've been giving us some tough games."

Herrmann, a .183 hitter who often catches for Ray, added a run-scoring single following Lamb's 17th homer leading off the three-run sixth, and had a two-run double in the seventh as the Diamondbacks broke the game open against a team they've beaten four times in five games over the last two weekends.

After scoring 26 runs in the final two games of a three-run series in Colorado, the Diamondbacks were shut down Friday night by Phillies rookie Mark Leiter while losing 6-1, only to get their offense going again Saturday with 12 hits.

"We know we can hit here, we can hit anywhere," Ray said. "It was kind of an off day (Friday) but we came back and put up some numbers. It's great."

Brandon Drury and David Peralta also drove in two runs apiece for Arizona, which won its 12th in 14 games at Chase Field. The Diamondbacks scored at least nine runs for this sixth time in June, a month in which they're 14-6. The Phillies lost for the 14th time in 17 games.

Ray wasn't as dominating as he's been in some recent starts -- he walked four and gave up five hits -- but got timely outs and was bailed out of a seventh-inning jam by reliever Archie Bradley with Arizona up 6-2. Bradley, who has a 10-game scoreless streak, came on with the bases loaded and one out and got Aaron Altherr to ground into a force out at home, with Herrmann making an exceptional stretch catch of third baseman Lamb's off-line throw. Bradley then struck out Tommy Joseph.

"The ball was way down the first base line, and I just tried to knock it down and, thankfully, I caught it and kind of drug my foot over the plate," Herrmann said.

At the plate, Lively (1-2), making his fifth major league start, became the first Phillies rookie pitcher to homer since Tyler Green in 1995, with a shot to right field in the fourth that briefly put Philadelphia up 2-1.

On the mound, Lively lasted 5 1/3 innings, allowing five runs (four earned) and seven hits -- including Ray's double with one out in the fifth. Ray later scored on Peralta's RBI single, and Peralta also was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in another run in the sixth.

"I was pretty pumped up about that (homer), but then I stayed a little too pumped up," Lively said. "But I wouldn't say it was just that, I just didn't squeeze on some pitches down in the zone and that kind of got me ... I just made some bad pitches. I kind of let it get away from me."

Lively had no walks or strikeouts, and that meant a lot of balls were put in play by Arizona's hitters.

"They're a good hitting team. So, if you make a few mistakes they're going to find holes if you're not striking anybody out," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "He's been good for us, but today wasn't one of his better outings."

Center fielder Rey Fuentes finished off the game by making an excellent leaping catch of Cameron Perkins' long drive to the base of the wall.

With Arizona leading 1-0 in the fourth, Lively surprised the Diamondbacks and Ray by driving a 95 mph fastball over the right field wall for his first career homer, a two-run shot that followed Cameron Rupp's two-out walk.

Lively came into the game 1-for-6 as a hitter but showed previously he could swing the bat by hitting .222 in the minors with one homer for Double-A Pensacola in 2014.

"(They) gave me the go-ahead to swing on the first pitch and it (the fastball) was right there," Lively said.

The Diamondbacks came back to tie it in the bottom of the inning on singles by Paul Goldschmidt and Lamb, Chris Owings' sacrifice bunt and Drury's second RBI grounder of the game.

Arizona opened the scoring in the second when center fielder Odubel Herrera dropped Owings' long fly ball near the warning track for a three-base error -- Owings didn't appear to agree with the scoring decision -- and Drury drove him in with a grounder to third.

NOTES: OF Michael Saunders and RHP Jeanmar Gomez, designated for assignment Tuesday, were placed on waivers Saturday by the Phillies and will be released Sunday, according to the team. ... Phillies 2B-OF Howie Kendrick remained out of the starting lineup for a second successive night because of left hamstring tightness. ... Several teammates are wearing "Mr. Organic" t-shirts honoring Arizona RHP Randall Delgado, who is embracing a healthier diet. ... Lively is the first Phillies pitcher to homer since Chad Billingsley in 2015. ... The Diamondbacks brought back RHP Silvino Bracho from Triple-A Reno for the fifth time this season. ...Arizona CF A.J. Pollock (groin, quadriceps) will try again Sunday to make a rehabilitation assignment at Reno. ... Phillies LHP Hoby Milner had a rough major league debut, allowing four of the first five hitters he faced to reach base on a pair of singles, a walk and a hit by pitch.