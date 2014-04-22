Preview: Phillies at Dodgers

Chase Utley and Ryan Howard are hitting like it’s 2006, which is good news for the Philadelphia Phillies heading into Tuesday’s game against the host Los Angeles Dodgers. Howard homered for the second straight game to lead the Phillies to a 7-0 victory in Monday’s series opener, and the 34-year-old first baseman has six hits and five RBIs over his last two games. Utley, 35, is finally healthy after several injury-plagued seasons and off to a strong start while batting .391 with three homers and 12 RBIs in his first 17 games.

The Dodgers received an encouraging report Monday on ace Clayton Kershaw, who will throw a bullpen session Tuesday and could begin a minor league rehab assignment later this week. The two-time Cy Young award winner, who has been on the disabled list since March 23 with a back injury, will likely make two rehab starts before rejoining the Dodgers’ rotation. Shortstop Hanley Ramirez, batting .236 with eight RBIs, is looking to break out of his first slump of the young season after collecting one hit in his last 17 at-bats.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, SportsNet LA

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH A.J. Burnett (0-1, 2.74 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-1, 1.93)

Burnett made his first start since being diagnosed with an inguinal hernia on Thursday and tossed seven scoreless innings against the Braves. “He had better command,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg told reporters. “He had a shorter stride and looked more effortless. (The injury) might be a good thing.” Carl Crawford is 19-for-64 (.297) with one homer against the 37-year-old, who is 4-4 with a 3.73 ERA in 10 career starts against the Dodgers.

Ryu held the Giants scoreless for seven innings Thursday while allowing four hits and throwing a season-high 112 pitches. The 27-year-old has limited opponents to a .186 batting average with 25 strikeouts in his first 28 innings. Utley has homered twice in four at-bats against Ryu, who yielded only those two runs and struck out six in seven innings against the Phillies on June 29, 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia is 14-8 over its last 22 games against Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium (including the postseason).

2. Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez has hit safely in 16 straight games, which is the longest active streak in the majors.

3. Phillies RHP Mike Adams has a 0.79 ERA over his last 79 appearances against National League West opponents.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Phillies 2