Preview: Phillies at Dodgers

Cole Hamels makes his season debut Wednesday when the visiting Philadelphia Phillies aim for their fourth straight win against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are struggling offensively after a strong start. The Phillies moved to 10-10 overall with Tuesday’s 3-2 win in 10 innings and are hoping Hamels can provide a much-needed boost to the team’s starting rotation. Hamels, who landed on the disabled list with left biceps tendinitis, pitched at least six innings in 28 of his 33 starts last season.

The Dodgers received a scare when second baseman Dee Gordon left Tuesday’s game after hitting his head on Jayson Nix’s knee on a steal of third base, but he passed a concussion test and could be available Wednesday. Shortstop Hanley Ramirez is 2-for-20 since being hit on the left hand by a pitch from the Giants’ Ryan Vogelsong, but manager Don Mattingly doesn’t appear concerned. “He’s not swinging the bat like a guy whose hand is hurting,” Mattingly told reporters. “He’s just a touch off.”

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, SportsNet LA

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies LH Cole Hamels (2013: 8-14, 3.60 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (3-0, 2.42)

Hamels pronounced himself ready after going 0-1 with a 2.12 ERA in three rehab starts covering 17 innings with Class A Advanced Clearwater. “I was able to go down there and get everything accomplished, my strength, building up pitch count and really try to execute pitches to both side of the plate,” Hamels told mlb.com. Adrian Gonzalez is 8-for-27 with two homers against the 30-year-old, who is 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA in four career starts at Dodger Stadium.

Greinke has been a model of consistency over his first four starts, and he’s gone 10-1 with a 1.71 ERA in his last 15 starts since Aug. 5, 2013. The 30-year-old recorded eight strikeouts for the third straight start against Arizona on Friday, when he allowed one run on three hits over six innings. Marlon Byrd is 3-for-20 with seven strikeouts against Greinke, who is 3-1 with a 2.45 ERA in four career starts against the Phillies.

WALK-OFFS

1. Gonzalez went 0-for-3 on Tuesday, snapping his 16-game hitting streak.

2. The Phillies are 15-8 in their last 23 games at Dodger Stadium.

3. Dodgers OF Andre Ethier has missed the last two games with flu-like symptoms.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Phillies 3