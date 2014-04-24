Preview: Phillies at Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen figures to be unavailable Thursday when his team looks to salvage a split of the four-game series against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies. Jansen has appeared in 15 of the Dodgers’ first 22 games, including four times in the last five days. The 26-year-old Jansen retired the Phillies in order in the ninth inning and posted his eighth save Wednesday, when the Dodgers tallied seven extra-base hits and rolled to a 5-2 victory.

Philadelphia struck out 13 times in Wednesday’s loss, and its third basemen continue to struggle at the plate. Freddy Galvis started in place of rookie Cody Asche on Wednesday and went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts, and he has one hit in his first 20 at-bats. Asche was expected to receive the bulk of the playing time at third after hitting .295 with 15 homers in Triple-A last season, but the 23-year-old has been held out of the starting lineup six times in the last 11 games and carries a .191 batting average into Thursday’s series finale.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, SportsNet LA

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Kyle Kendrick (0-2, 3.60 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Dan Haren (3-0, 2.16)

Kendrick is looking to end a career-long seven game losing streak, but he’s pitched well enough to win in three of his last four outings. The 29-year-old suffered from a lack of run support again Saturday, when he allowed three runs over seven innings in a 3-1 loss at Colorado. Andre Ethier is 6-for-22 with two home runs against Kendrick, who is 5-6 with a 6.84 ERA in 12 career games (nine starts) against the Dodgers.

Haren, who is coming off back-to-back wins against lowly Arizona, has made a strong impression with his new club while posting a 20-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio over his first four starts. The California native has gone 5-1 with a 1.80 ERA in his last eight starts dating to Sept. 11, 2013. Marlon Byrd is 10-for-21 with two homers against the 33-year-old, who is 1-4 with a 5.09 ERA in eight career starts against Philadelphia.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw, who has been on the disabled list since March 23 with a back injury, will make his first minor-league rehab start Friday for Class A Rancho Cucamonga.

2. The Phillies are looking to win a four-game series for the third time in their last 16 attempts.

3. The Dodgers are 1-7 when their opponent scores first.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Phillies 4