Preview: Phillies at Dodgers

Jimmy Rollins faces his former squad for the first time when the Los Angeles Dodgers open a four-game series against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. Rollins was the National League MVP in 2007 and played 14-plus seasons for the Phillies before being dealt to the Dodgers in the offseason.

The 36-year-old Rollins is no longer the standout he was in his prime and is batting .208 with seven homers and 24 RBIs this season. His former teammates aren’t experiencing any success as they possess the worst record in the majors (28-56) even after snapping a six-game losing skid on Sunday. The Dodgers lost two of three to the New York Mets over the weekend and were pounded 8-0 on Sunday. Rookie center fielder Joc Pederson is in a 5-for-40 slump and hasn’t homered since June 22.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Sean O‘Sullivan (1-6, 5.76 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Eric Surkamp (NR)

O‘Sullivan is winless over his past eight starts and lost his fourth straight decision when he fell to Milwaukee in his last outing. He allowed six runs and 12 hits in five-plus innings, marking the second straight outing in which he was touched up for six runs. O‘Sullivan has served up 14 homers in 65 2/3 innings and has twice allowed four in a single game.

Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly refused to announce his starter after scheduled starter Carlos Frias (back) was placed on the disabled list. Surkamp was scratched from his Sunday start for Triple-A Oklahoma City, which fueled speculation he will land the start since Mattingly indicated the club will recall him on Monday. Surkamp has made seven major-league starts -- the most recent being in 2013 for San Francisco -- and went 2-3 with a 7.36 ERA in those outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez (hand) left Sunday’s game after three innings but is expected to start Monday.

2. Philadelphia OF Ben Revere (hamstring) has missed four straight starts but could return to the lineup for the series opener.

3. Los Angeles RF Yasiel Puig is 4-for-27 over his past nine appearances.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Phillies 5