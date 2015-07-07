Preview: Phillies at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are aiming to record a string of victories over hapless Philadelphia and look to defeat the visiting Phillies again in Tuesday’s second contest of the four-game series. Los Angeles recorded 15 hits — four by second baseman Howie Kendrick — while posting a 10-7 win over Philadelphia on Monday.

Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez and catcher Yasmani Grandal were both named to the National League All-Star team on Monday and celebrated by hitting homers in the series opener. Shortstop Jimmy Rollins, who played 14-plus seasons with Philadelphia before being dealt in the offseason, was 2-for-4 and delivered the tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning in his first game against his former club. The Phillies have lost seven of their last eight games and have allowed seven or more runs in five of the defeats. Philadelphia starter Chad Billingsley, who won 10 or more games in six straight seasons (2007-12) for the Dodgers before suffering major arm issues, faces his former team for the first time.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Chad Billingsley (0-2, 7.71 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Brett Anderson (5-4, 3.00)

Billingsley underwent Tommy John elbow surgery in 2013 and is trying to regain his previous form. He suffered a strained pitching shoulder in mid-May and was activated from the disabled list July 2 when he allowed seven runs (six earned) and 10 hits in five innings against Milwaukee. Opposing batters are hitting .363 against the 30-year-old Billingsley, who has made four starts this season.

Anderson has won three consecutive decisions as part of a stretch in which he has posted four straight strong outings. He has allowed just five runs during the span and beat Arizona in his last turn when he gave up one run and seven hits in seven innings. Anderson is 2-1 with a 3.09 ERA in eight home starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. RHP Zack Greinke and CF Joc Pederson were the other Dodgers selected to the NL All-Star squad, while RHP Jonathan Papelbon was the Phillies’ lone representative.

2. Philadelphia 1B Ryan Howard hit a three-homer in the opener — his first blast since June 19.

3. Pederson was 0-for-16 in July before hitting an RBI double in his final at-bat of Monday’s game.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 11, Phillies 4