Preview: Phillies at Dodgers

It was a surprise to many when Los Angeles’ Clayton Kershaw was not named to the National League All-Star team even though he has a sub.-500 record and an ERA more than one run higher at this point compared to last year. The three-time Cy Young Award winner, who leads the NL with 147 strikeouts and still has two chances to appear in the Midsummer Classic, tries to snap a five-start winless streak when the Dodgers host the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Kershaw, who has made four straight All-Star Game appearances, told reporters: “You always want to go. It’s definitely a huge honor to get to go.‘’ The 2014 NL MVP is one of five players competing in the Final Vote or could go if one of the pitchers already named is ineligible to pitch or is injured. Rookie Adam Morgan on Wednesday takes the ball for the Phillies, who won for the third time in their last 13 games with a 7-2 victory Tuesday that improved their major league-worst road record to 11-32 and evened the four-game series 1-1. First-place Los Angeles saw its lead in the NL West shrink to four games over San Francisco after falling to 2-3 on its 10-game homestand.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies LH Adam Morgan (1-1, 2.13 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (5-6, 3.08)

Morgan permitted two runs and five hits in seven innings of a 2-1 loss at Atlanta on Friday in his second major-league start. It was the longest outing by a Philadelphia starter other than Cole Hamels since May 14. Morgan, a 25-year-old Floridian and a third-round draft pick by the Phillies in 2011, allowed one run and six hits in 5 2/3 innings of a 9-2 victory over St. Louis on June 21 after going 13-28 with a 3.53 ERA in 69 minor-league games (68 starts).

Kershaw received a no-decision after allowing one run in seven innings of a 2-1 loss to the New York Mets on Friday and is 0-3 with a 2.41 ERA and 46 strikeouts in his last five turns. The 27-year-old Texan was 13-2 with a 1.71 ERA through 17 starts in 2014 and the Dodgers were 14-3 in those turns compared to 8-9 during that span this season. Ryan Howard is 2-for-14 with seven strikeouts against Kershaw, who is 2-4 with a 3.34 ERA in 10 starts against Philadelphia.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kershaw is competing in the Final Vote against Cincinnati’s Johnny Cueto, the New York Mets’ Jeurys Familia, St. Louis’ Carlos Martinez and Colorado’s Troy Tulowitzki, with the results to be announced Friday.

2. Phillies 2B Cesar Hernandez has a career-best 12-game hitting streak and is 23-for-51 with nine runs scored during that span.

3. Philadelphia is 1-14-1 in its last 16 road series.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Phillies 0