Preview: Phillies at Dodgers

The Philadelphia Phillies face an old friend for the first time when they begin a three-game road series against Chase Utley and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. The 37-year-old Utley was the heart and soul of the Phillies for more than 12 seasons after making his major league debut in 2003, helping the franchise capture its second World Series title — and first in 28 years — in 2008 before being traded to Los Angeles on Aug. 19, 2015.

The six-time All-Star and second baseman on Sports Illustrated's All-Decade Team for the 2000s has batted .250 with seven home runs and 32 RBIs in 93 games this season for the Dodgers, who are closing in on the top spot in the National League West. Los Angeles climbed within one game of first-place San Francisco by posting its third win in four games Sunday, topping Boston 8-5 as Rob Segedin drove in four runs to set a franchise record for most RBIs in a major league debut. Philadelphia is 2-0-1 in its last three series after taking two of three from the Giants at home and San Diego on the road. The Phillies edged the Padres 6-5 on Sunday as pinch-hitter Tommy Joseph delivered a tiebreaking RBI single in the top of the seventh while the club turned the 32nd triple play in franchise history and first since Aug. 23, 2009, in the bottom of the inning.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Zach Eflin (3-4, 4.77 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Julio Urias (1-2, 4.98)

After throwing his first career shutout on July 22 at Pittsburgh, Eflin was battered in his next two outings. The 22-year-old Floridian surrendered seven runs on nine hits and four walks over five innings in a loss at Miami on July 27 and was fortunate to escape with a no-decision against San Francisco on Tuesday after yielding six runs in five frames. Eflin, who never has faced Los Angeles, is 2-2 with a 5.19 ERA in six road outings during his rookie campaign.

Urias is coming off his first relief appearance for the Dodgers, a three-inning stint at Colorado on Wednesday in which he gave up three runs and six hits. The 19-year-old Mexican has shown promise after a rough start to his major league career, allowing two runs or fewer in five straight starts from June 7-28 — although he worked more than 5 1/3 frames just once in that span. Urias, who will be facing Philadelphia for the first time, has posted a 4.15 ERA in four home starts without recording a decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Utley has hit in the leadoff position 80 times this season after doing so on only 11 occasions with the Phillies.

2. Philadelphia 2B Cesar Hernandez has hit safely in eight of his last nine games.

3. Los Angeles LHP Rich Hill (blisters), who was acquired from Oakland on Aug.1, will make his debut with the team Friday against Pittsburgh.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Phillies 4