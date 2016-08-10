Preview: Phillies at Dodgers

While San Francisco’s offense has seemingly disappeared, the Los Angeles Dodgers have used a reinvigorated lineup to move into a tie with the Giants atop the National League West. The Dodgers look to extend their winning streak to five games in Wednesday’s series finale against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies, who have allowed a total of 18 runs in back-to-back losses.

Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal, who was hitting under .200 just a month ago, continued his recent tear with his 18th home run in Tuesday’s 9-3 victory and is 13-for-29 with four homers during his nine-game hitting streak. The Dodgers have hit three home runs in three straight games for the first time since May 2006 and boast one of the league’s most powerful lineups even without right fielder Yasiel Puig, who was demoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City last week. Josh Reddick was acquired from Oakland to replace the struggling Puig but is 2-for-27 in his first seven games with the club. The Dodgers have won eight of their last 10 meetings against Philadelphia, which is hoping starter Jeremy Hellickson can pitch deep into Wednesday's game and offer a welcome break to the team's overworked bullpen.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Philadelphia, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jeremy Hellickson (9-7, 3.72 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Scott Kazmir (9-5, 4.51)

Hellickson won his third straight decision Friday by holding San Diego to three runs on six hits over 6 2/3 innings. The 29-year-old was the subject of rampant trade rumors at last week’s non-waiver trade deadline, but the Phillies decided to hold onto the lone veteran in their young rotation. Adrian Gonzalez is 4-for-24 with two home runs and eight RBI against Hellickson, who is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in three starts against the Dodgers.

Kazmir allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings against Boston on Friday and has lost two straight following a 13-start unbeaten streak. After not issuing a single walk in his previous three starts, the 32-year-old walked four Red Sox batters. Kazmir is 1-1 with a 7.04 ERA in three career starts against Philadelphia and last pitched against the Phillies on Sept. 21, 2014, as a member of the Athletics, allowing six runs in 5 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers are 28-9 at home since May 17.

2. The Phillies placed RHP Zach Eflin on the disabled list with patellar tendinopathy in both knees and recalled LHP Elvis Araujo from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

3. The Dodgers put OF Scott Van Slyke on the disabled list with right wrist irritation and recalled INF Chris Taylor from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Phillies 4