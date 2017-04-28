Preview: Phillies at Dodgers

The Philadelphia Phillies are the hottest team in the majors, riding a six-game winning streak and sitting two games above .500 for the first since Memorial Day weekend in 2016. Off to their best 20-game start since 2011, the Phillies try to keep the momentum rolling when they visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday in the opening of a three-game set.

Philadelphia has played 17 in a row against National League East opponents since a season-opening three-game series at Cincinnati, but now comes a big test with a four-game set at the Chicago Cubs following the Dodgers. "We're playing a couple of really good teams coming up on this trip so we've got to keep it up," Phillies right-hander Jeremy Hellickson said after improving to 4-0 with Thursday's 3-2 win over Miami. Justin Turner extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a 10th-inning RBI single Thursday as Los Angeles earned a split of a four-game set with a 5-1 victory at San Francisco. Dodgers right-hander Kenta Maeda, whose rotation spot is in jeopardy with a bloated 8.05 ERA, opposes fellow right-hander Jerad Eickhoff in the series opener.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, TCN (Philadelphia), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (0-1, 2.55 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Kenta Maeda (1-2, 8.05)

Although his season-opening string of quality starts was snapped at three, Eickhoff tied his season high with seven strikeouts while allowing one run on two hits over five innings against Atlanta. Eickhoff has been saddled with three consecutive no-decisions despite giving up five earned runs over 18 innings. He allowed two homers and four runs in his lone start against the Dodgers.

Maeda won 16 games as a rookie in 2016 but he is struggling during his sophomore campaign, failing to pitch beyond five innings in each of his first four starts. He was hammered in his last outing at Arizona, surrendering a career-worst four homers and giving up six runs on nine hits over five innings. He won both of his starts against the Phillies last season, but was taken deep four times.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers SS Corey Seager has homered in back-to-back games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

2. Phillies 3B Maikel Franco is on a 5-for-7 tear and recorded multiple hits in four of his last six games.

3. Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) did not start Thursday for the fifth time in 23 games.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Phillies 3