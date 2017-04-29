Preview: Phillies at Dodgers

The Philadelphia Phillies look to begin a new winning streak Saturday as they visit the Los Angeles Dodgers for the middle contest of their three-game series. Philadelphia kicked off its seven-game road trip Friday with a 5-3 setback that put an end to its six-game winning streak.

Freddy Galvis carries a 10-game hitting streak into Saturday's contest after recording his third consecutive two-hit performance - and driving in a pair of runs - in the series opener. Los Angeles also has a player swinging a hot bat in Justin Turner, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to run his hitting streak to 14 games. The Dodgers overcame an early 2-0 deficit in the opener to record their second straight victory as they kicked off a six-game homestand. Cody Bellinger notched a pair of hits in just his fourth major-league contest and scored the first run of his career but is expected to be returned to the minors once Los Angeles gets some of its injured players back next week.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Philadelphia, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Zach Eflin (0-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Brandon McCarthy (3-0, 2.25)

Eflin has pitched well in his two starts this season but has nothing to show for his efforts. The 23-year-old Floridian allowed two runs in five innings against the Mets in New York in his season debut on April 18 before giving up one run and three hits over seven frames versus Atlanta on Sunday. After two straight no-decisions, Eflin vies for his initial win of the year as he faces Los Angeles for the first time in his career.

McCarthy has allowed fewer than three runs in each of his four starts this campaign, including a victory at Arizona on Sunday in which he yielded two runs and five hits over seven innings. The 33-year-old Californian also has kept the hits down, limiting opponents to a total of 18 over 24 frames. McCarthy is in search of his first career win over Philadelphia after going 0-1 with a 1.20 ERA in two previous meetings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers SS Corey Seager has scored five runs over his last four games and hit safely in eight of his last 10.

2. Los Angeles OF Yasiel Puig was rested Friday after being the only member of the team to have started every game this season.

3. Philadelphia has gone 7-3 during Galvis' hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Phillies 3, Dodgers 2