Preview: Phillies at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to extend their winning streak to four games Sunday as they attempt to complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Philadelphia Phillies. Los Angeles opened the ninth inning on Saturday with three straight homers to erase a three-run deficit and Adrian Gonzalez delivered a two-out RBI single for a 6-5 victory.

The Dodgers belted a total of five home runs in the triumph, with Cody Bellinger hitting the first two of his major-league career to improve to 4-for-7 in the series and Justin Turner launching a pinch-hit shot to tie the contest and extend his hitting streak to 15 games. Andrew Knapp went 3-for-4 with his first career homer as Philadelphia pounded out 13 hits but suffered its second straight loss following a string of six victories in a row. Freddy Galvis had his stretch of three consecutive two-hit performances halted Saturday but singled in the sixth inning to run his hitting streak to 11 games.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Nick Pivetta (NR) vs. Dodgers LH Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-4, 4.64 ERA)

Pivetta, who was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley when Aaron Nola went down with a back injury, finally will be making his major-league debut as his originally scheduled turn during the week was delayed by a rainout. The 24-year-old Canadian has been outstanding for the IronPigs this season, going 3-0 with one complete game and a 0.95 ERA in three starts. Pivetta was selected in the fourth round of the 2013 draft by Washington, which traded him to Philadelphia in July 2015 for Jonathan Papelbon.

Ryu deserved a better fate Monday as he was saddled with the loss at San Francisco despite allowing just one run and five hits in six innings. The 30-year-old South Korean has not recorded a victory since Aug. 31, 2014 as he has been limited to five starts since that season due to shoulder and elbow injuries. Ryu has yielded four runs over 13 frames in two career turns versus Philadelphia but has not recorded a decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nola will not be activated from the 10-day DL on Monday as he complained of symptoms after his bullpen session on Friday.

2. Los Angeles LHP Rich Hill (blister) threw a three-inning simulated game on Saturday and is expected to make a rehab start for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday.

3. Turner has recorded six multi-hit performances during his streak and hasn't been held without a hit since April 12 in Chicago.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Phillies 3