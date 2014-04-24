Dodgers 5, Phillies 2: Zack Greinke struck out 11 over seven-plus innings and Hanley Ramirez homered as host Los Angeles snapped Philadelphia’s three-game winning streak.

Yasiel Puig added two hits and two RBIs for the Dodgers, who had seven of their 12 hits go for extra bases. Greinke (4-0) allowed two runs on five hits with one intentional walk and Kenley Jansen worked a perfect ninth for his eighth save.

Phillies starter Cole Hamels (0-1) made an impressive season debut, allowing two runs with five strikeouts over six frames. Hamels, who spent the first three weeks on the disabled list with left biceps tendinitis, saw the Dodgers move ahead 2-1 on Puig’s two-out RBI single in the fifth.

Jeff Manship took over for Hamels in the seventh and allowed a two-out double to Greinke, who scored on Puig’s triple to deep right-center field. Jayson Nix cut the Phillies’ deficit to 3-2 with a leadoff homer in the eighth before the Dodgers added two insurance runs in the bottom half on Ramirez’s leadoff homer and Justin Turner’s RBI single.

Matt Kemp doubled twice and Scott Van Slyke and Drew Butera contributed two hits apiece for Los Angeles, which improved to 3-3 on their 10-game homestand. Ramirez was mired in a 2-for-24 slump before leading off the sixth with a double and blasting his third homer in the eighth on a 3-1 pitch from Mario Hollands.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Greinke, who exited after yielding Nix’s leadoff homer in the eighth, has made 17 consecutive regular-season starts of five or more innings with two or fewer runs allowed. … The Phillies optioned RHP B.J. Rosenberg to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make room for Hamels. … Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw, who has been on the disabled list since March 23 with a back injury, will make his first minor-league rehab start Friday for Class A Rancho Cucamonga.