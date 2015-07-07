Dodgers 10, Phillies 7

LOS ANGELES -- Shortstop Jimmy Rollins drove in the go-ahead runs in the seventh inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers recorded a 10-7 decision over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

First baseman Adrian Gonzalez and catcher Yasmani Grandal homered for the National League West-leading Dodgers (47-37), who increased their lead to five games over the San Francisco Giants.

Shortstop Freddy Galvis, first baseman Ryan Howard and center fielder Odubel Herrera hit long balls for the Phillies (28-57), who fell for the seventh time in eight games.

Dodgers second baseman Howie Kendrick’s run-scoring single in the sixth gave Los Angeles a 7-6 lead.

Philadelphia tied the score in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Galvis.

In the bottom of the seventh, Rollins, a former Phillies star, delivered a two-run single for the game-winner. Center fielder Joc Pederson added an RBI single off reliever Jeanmar Gomez (0-2), who surrendered three runs on six hits in 1 1/3 innings.

Los Angeles reliever J.P. Howell (4-1) struck out the only batter he faced in the seventh. Closer Kenley Jansen gave up a walk and a hit in the ninth before earning his 14th save in 15 chances.

Kendrick hit a one-out triple in the first inning and scored on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Justin Turner. Gonzalez followed by driving a sinker by Phillies starter Sean O‘Sullivan into the bleachers in right. His 16th home run of the season gave Los Angeles a 2-0 lead.

Galvis’ two-run shot -- his third home run this year -- tied the score at 2-2 in the second.

Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig led off the bottom of the second with a double and came home on left fielder Andre Ethier’s RBI two-bagger for a 3-2 Los Angeles lead.

However, Howard’s three-run blast off reliever Eric Surkamp gave Philadelphia a 5-3 advantage.

Herrera took Surkamp deep for a solo home run to open the fourth for a three-run cushion.

Grandal, though, wiped out the deficit with a three-run homer to right to knot the score at 6. It was Grandal’s 13th home run.

O‘Sullivan gave up seven runs (six earned) in 5 1/3 innings. Dodgers starter Yimi Garcia, normally a reliever, allowed two runs in two innings.

NOTES: Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez, RHP Zack Greinke, C Yasmani Grandal and rookie CF Joc Pederson were named to the NL All-Star team. LHP Clayton Kershaw is a finalist for the NL’s Final Vote. RHP Jonathan Papelbon was the lone player chosen from the Phillies. ... The Dodgers selected the contract of LHP Eric Surkamp from Oklahoma City and optioned LHP Daniel Coulombe to the Triple-A club. To make room on the 40-man roster, LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow surgery) was moved to the 60-day disabled list. ... Phillies RHP Chad Billingsley (0-2, 7.71 ERA) will face his former club for the first time Tuesday. LHP Brett Anderson (5-4, 3.00 ERA) will start for Los Angeles. ... The game drew a crowd of 45,180.