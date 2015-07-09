Dodgers 5, Phillies 0

LOS ANGELES -- Clayton Kershaw pitched a complete-game shutout, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Catcher A.J. Ellis hit a two-run homer and shortstop Jimmy Rollins added a three-run shot as the National League West-leading Dodgers (48-38) bounced back from a 7-2 thrashing by the Phillies on Tuesday. Ellis went 3-for-4, and Rollins finished 2-for-4.

Kershaw, who hasn’t allowed a run to the Phillies in 31 innings, struck out 13, scattered eight hits and didn’t issue a walk.

He earned his first win since he blanked the St. Louis Cardinals for eight innings in an 8-0 romp on June 6. Kershaw (6-6) received a no-decision in his Friday start against the New York Mets. Before that, he dropped three consecutive decisions.

The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner and Most Valuable Player is one of five players vying for the final spot on the NL All-Star team.

Phillies starter Adam Morgan (1-2) was hit hard. The left-hander gave up five runs on six hits in four innings, throwing 88 pitches (52 strikes).

Philadelphia (29-58) lost for the eighth time in 10 games.

The Dodgers loaded the bases in the first inning but failed to score. However, they took advantage of Morgan’s struggles during the next two innings.

Ellis homered for the first time this season in the second inning, driving a 3-1 Morgan pitch into the seats in left for two-run shot.

Rollins, who spent 15 seasons in a Phillies uniform before being traded to Los Angeles during the offseason, delivered a three-run blast to left in the third for his eighth homer this season and a 5-0 advantage.

NOTES: Los Angeles rookie CF Joc Pederson was chosen to participate in Monday’s Home Run Derby, which he called a dream come true. Pederson will compete against Baltimore Orioles 3B Manny Machado in the opening round. ... RHP David Buchanan will be called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start the Phillies’ contest Saturday against the San Francisco Giants. ... Dodgers RHP Yimi Garcia and LHP Ian Thomas were optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. In corresponding moves, the club selected the contract of RHP Chin-hui Tsao and recalled RHP Josh Ravin from Oklahoma City. LHP Eric Surkamp was designated for assignment. ... Phillies RHP Severino Gonzalez (3-2, 8.28 ERA) will face Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke (6-2, 1.58 ERA) in the series finale Thursday. ... A crowd of 45,135 attended the game.