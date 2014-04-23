Phillies capitalize on Dodgers’ mistake in 10th

LOS ANGELES -- A defensive miscue cost the Los Angeles Dodgers a victory on Tuesday night.

Dominic Brown’s RBI double in the 10th inning lifted the Philadelphia Phillies to a 3-2 win over the Dodgers before a crowd of 44,826 at Dodger Stadium.

“On the defensive side of it, obviously it’s become a frustration for us,” Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly said of his club, which has committed 20 errors in 21 games. “We’ve talked about it the last two days. We’ve had a number of balls that should have been caught. We’ve just got to get better. We’re not going to do anything if we don’t play better defense.”

Phillies catcher Carlos Ruiz reached second on a Dodgers error when Carl Crawford misplayed a fly ball that he and shortstop Hanley Ramirez converged on in shallow left with one out in the 10th. Brown drove Ruiz home with a double into the gap in left-center field off reliever J.P. Howell (1-2) for the tiebreaking run.

“Anything can happen,” said Ruiz, who slammed his bat to the ground before running to second. “That was the difference in the game.”

Antonio Bastardo (3-1) pitched a scoreless ninth for the victory and Jonathan Papelbon picked up his sixth save.

“Very good win. The bullpen was outstanding,” Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg said.

Los Angeles (12-9) tied the score at 2 with two outs in the seventh.

Dee Gordon lined an A.J. Burnett pitch to center in what appeared to be a routine single. However, Gordon used his speed to beat Ben Revere’s throw from center for a one-out double. Gordon, who went 2-for-3 with two steals in the game to give him 12 overall, stole third and scored on pinch-hitter Justin Turner’s single to left.

That chased Burnett, who worked 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and six hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Burnett, who had lost his last four starts at Dodger Stadium, also had a career-high three hits in three at-bats.

“That’s baseball. That’s how it goes sometimes,” Burnett said. “It’s a long season, but we’ve got a streak going right now. To be .500, it’s good because we’ve had some close games we should have won.”

Sandberg said, “(Burnett) mixed his pitches well and he was solid. He really grinded it out and battled.”

Hyun-Jin Ryu had his scoreless string of innings snapped at 18 when he gave up two runs in the fifth. It was the first time he had been scored upon since April 4, when the San Francisco Giants tagged him for eight runs (six earned).

Against Philadelphia, Ryu gave up two runs and nine hits in six innings. He struck out three and walked two (one intentional) on 106 pitches, 68 for strikes.

Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez was 0-for-3 with a walk, ending his 16-game hitting streak.

Revere went 4-for-5, tying a career best four hits for the eighth time. He also had his sixth steal.

“Ben had a very good day swinging the bat,” Sandberg said. “It was a very good win, a well-pitched game, good defense and some timely hitting. We did have some opportunities early, but to finally break through in the fifth (was big).”

The Phillies (10-10) got back-to-back singles by Burnett and Revere to open the fifth. Right fielder Marlon Byrd’s RBI double to left with one out scored Burnett before first baseman Ryan Howard followed with a sacrifice fly to left to bring home Revere for a 2-0 advantage.

Dodgers catcher Tim Federowicz led off the bottom of the inning with a double to left and advanced to third on Ryu’s sacrifice. He scored on Crawford’s sacrifice fly to center to slice Philadelphia’s lead to 2-1.

NOTES: Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw threw a bullpen session before the game. If he does not encounter any setbacks, Kershaw is scheduled to pitch a minor league rehab assignment on Friday. Kershaw has been on the 15-day disabled list since March 23 with a teres major strain. ... Los Angeles C A.J. Ellis, out since April 6 after surgery on his left knee, performed throwing and catching drills before the game. ... With his home run on Monday night, 1B Ryan Howard joined Mike Schmidt and Dale Murphy as the only visiting players to go deep in nine straight seasons at Dodger Stadium. ... Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke received his 2013 Silver Slugger before the game. ... Dodger IF Dee Gordon celebrated his 26th birthday.