Billingsley, Phillies dump Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- In his initial encounter with his old club, Chad Billingsley experienced a wide range of feelings Tuesday night. However, the former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star kept his sentiments under control in a solid performance for the Philadelphia Phillies.

“I was pretty excited to be back out there today,” Billingsley said after pitching six strong innings in the Phillies’ 7-2 win over Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium. “Being in a familiar atmosphere, there were a lot of emotions.”

Left fielder Jeff Francoeur homered and had three RBIs, and center fielder Ben Revere drove in two more runs for the Phillies (29-57), who won for only the second time in the past nine games. They are 11-32 on the road.

Since the 2010 season, though, Philadelphia has a 12-7 record at Dodger Stadium.

Billingsley (1-2) pitched for the Dodgers from 2003-2014 and was an All-Star in 2009 before Tommy John surgery ended his run.

He blanked Los Angeles until catcher Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run homer, his 14th long ball this season, with two outs in the sixth inning. Those were the only runs Billingsley gave up. He struck out three, allowed six hits and one walk and hit a batter.

For Billingsley, plagued by arm troubles the past three years, it was only his second start since coming off the disabled list July 2 after recovering from a right shoulder strain.

“It’s been a long road,” he said.

However, the journey couldn’t have been any sweeter than winning in his old home park.

“It was nice to get the first win,” said Billingsley, who hadn’t earned a major league victory since beating the San Diego Padres on April 10, 2013. “I was able to go out there and just pitch and make pitches when I needed to. The guys swung the bats well. We put up seven runs pretty early, and I was just trying to not mess it up.”

Relievers Luis Garcia, Ken Giles and Jonathan Papelbon each worked a hitless inning for the Phillies.

Dodgers starter Brett Anderson surrendered four runs (three earned) on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks in five innings. The loss ended a three-game winning streak for Anderson (5-5), who had never faced the Phillies until Tuesday.

“I put us in a hole, and we weren’t able to dig ourselves out of it,” he said.

Los Angeles (47-38) lost for the second time in three games.

Shortstop Freddy Galvis put Philadelphia on the board with an infield single that brought home Revere for a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

The Phillies added three more runs in the third. Francoeur lined a two-run double into the gap in left-center, scoring third baseman Maikel Franco and first baseman Darin Ruf, and a groundout by right fielder Domonic Brown plated Francoeur for a 4-0 advantage.

Revere, whose stolen base in the second allowed him to reach 20 for the fifth consecutive season, hit a two-run single in the sixth to give Philadelphia a comfortable six-run cushion.

Francoeur capped the Phillies’ scoring with a solo home run off reliever Juan Nicasio in the seventh. It was Francoeur’s sixth homer of the season.

“We got some good hitting,” said Francoeur, who is batting .353 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 13 games against National League West opponents this season. “I think the one thing we did, too, was get some extra-bases hits, which is important. To me, that’s how you score runs and win ballgames. Luckily, we were able to do that.”

The Dodgers loaded the bases in the second inning with one out, but Billingsley forced shortstop Jimmy Rollins, a former Phillies star, to ground out, then struck out Anderson to end the threat.

“We gave him a couple of free outs, let him off the hook early and then he settled in and did a good job until the home run,” said Los Angeles first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, who went 1-for-4.

NOTES: The Phillies designated RHP Kevin Correia for assignment and recalled RHP Severino Gonzalez from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Correia was 0-3 with a 6.56 ERA in five starts with Philadelphia. The club also promoted RHP Hector Neris to fill the spot of RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, who was outrighted to Lehigh Valley after Monday night’s 10-7 loss to the Dodgers. O‘Sullivan, winless in his last nine starts, allowed seven runs (six earned) in 5 1/3 innings Monday. ... The Dodgers recalled LHP Ian Thomas from Triple-A Oklahoma City and optioned LHP Eric Surkamp to Oklahoma City. Thomas threw two scoreless innings Tuesday. ... Phillies LHP Adam Morgan (1-1, 2.13 ERA) will face Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (5-6, 3.08 ERA) on Wednesday. ... A crowd of 46,614 attended the game.