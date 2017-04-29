Dodgers end Phillies' six-game win streak

LOS ANGELES -- After enduring his worst start in a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform since he joined the club last season, Kenta Maeda bounced back with a solid performance Friday night.

Justin Turner drove in two runs and the Dodgers ended the Philadelphia Phillies' six-game winning streak with a 5-3 victory Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

Turner's two-run double in the sixth helped the Dodgers (12-12) defeat the Phillies for the 10th time in their past 14 meetings. Turner extended his hitting streak to a career-high 14 games with a first-inning single. It is the longest active streak in the major leagues.

"(Turner) has been locked in since spring training," manager Dave Roberts said. "He's been consistent with his stroke and his defense and base running have been outstanding."

Maeda (2-2) struck out eight with a walk and allowed two runs on five hits in seven innings. Maeda, who served up a career-high six runs in an 11-5 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks last Friday, is 3-0 in his career against the Phillies.

"I've had a string of bad outings and I felt the pressure going into the game," Maeda said "I knew I had to pitch well or something could happen. We have a lot of great pitchers. I'm very appreciative that Dave let me pitch the seventh inning.

"Once I got into it, I knew I was going to finish it. I threw more cutters tonight than I have in my previous games. My two-seamer was effective and it's the first time this season I was able to use it to get hitters out."

Roberts was certainly pleased with Maeda's outing.

"It was great to see Kenta throw the way he did tonight," Roberts said. "He had clarity and he threw with conviction. He kept the ball down and he threw it tight to left-handers. He and (pitching coach Rick Honeycutt) had an excellent game plan going in and he executed it."

Kenley Jansen struck out the side in the ninth for his sixth save.

Philadelphia shortstop Freddy Galvis went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff (0-2) gave up five runs on nine hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

"It just comes down to the curveball," said Eickhoff, who is 0-1 with a 6.94 ERA in two starts against the Dodgers. "I had it in the first inning there and then just couldn't find the release point. I struggled with it. I kept them off-balance with the slider and located fastballs. I mean they had seven and eight singles or something like that? So the ball just fell where it did today. It was kind of frustrating but yeah, just the curveball, I couldn't put them away."

Galvis lined a two-run double to right for a 2-0 Phillies lead in the third inning.

In the bottom of the inning, Andrew Toles reached on a single and advanced to third on Turner's base hit. Toles scored on an Eickhoff wild pitch to slice the lead in half.

Enrique Hernandez's run-scoring double with two outs in the fourth plated rookie Cody Bellinger to tie the score at 2.

The Dodgers grabbed the lead in the fifth on Yasmani Grandal's sacrifice fly that scored Corey Seager, who walked and advanced to third on a single by Adrian Gonzalez.

"When you think about it, it's nice to get a two-run lead, but you don't want to hang on for nine innings to hold a two-run lead," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "You want to add on. We just couldn't add on. Maeda pitched pretty well, mixed it up. We just couldn't zero in on him and hit him for a big inning."

NOTES: An error by Phillies SS Freddy Galvis snapped a 25-game errorless streak by the club. ... Phillies 3B Maikel Franco has gone 27 consecutive plate appearances since his last strikeout. It is the second-longest streak of his career since reaching 28 plate appearances in August 2016. ... Phillies RHP Mark Leiter made his major league debut by retiring the side in order in the seventh inning. Leiter is the son of former major league pitcher Mark Sr. ... Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig got the day off. Enrique Hernandez, who was 1-for-4 with an RBI, started in his place. ... Dodgers LHP Scott Kazmir (left hip strain) threw a bullpen session Friday and is scheduled to toss another one Sunday. ... Phillies RHP Zach Eflin (0-2, 2.25) will oppose Dodgers RHP Brandon McCarthy (3-0, 2.25) on Saturday.