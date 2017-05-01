Dodgers' Ryu finally gets a win, beats Phillies

LOS ANGELES -- It is a bit generic to note that Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu won his first game since 2014, 5-3 over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Knowing the exact number of days -- 973 -- puts it in better perspective. Ryu won 14 games in each of his first two major league seasons, then spent the next two seasons in operating rooms and rehab centers after major shoulder surgery in 2015 and elbow surgery in 2016.

"Definitely," the soft-spoken Ryu said when asked if it was a milestone. "It's been (almost) a thousand days since I had a win. I didn't see (the injuries) coming, especially the elbow surgery. It's been a long time. I don't think (the comeback) is complete. I knew what I want to do in the last two starts, but I still need to improve my velocity."

Ryu allowed just three hits and struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings, and might not have allowed a run at all if Yasiel Puig hadn't let a Cesar Hernandez dive off the tip of his glove for a game-opening triple. It was a solid performance on the heels of a one-run, six-inning outing against the Giants.

After the first three batters, Ryu retired 14 of the next 17 Phillies, exiting only in the sixth because he was up to 93 pitches and manager Dave Roberts played the percentages with right-handers coming up.

"He was good," Roberts said. "He had a nice mix of pitches and his changeup was very good. If you look at his starts this season, you can pull a handful of pitches out of them and see that his quality of work has been good."

The win was the Dodgers sixth in their last eight games. Ryu was backed by a 13-hit attack that included three hits each by Justin Turner and Yasmani Grandal and a three-run home run by Andrew Toles that gave the Dodgers a 5-1 lead in the sixth. Turner extended his major league leading hit streak to 16 games and he's hitting .433 during it, with six doubles and nine RBIs.

The Phillies left the park downcast, having come into the series with a six-game winning streak. They let 5-2 ninth inning lead get away from them Saturday and did little damage Sunday until Odubel Herrera's two-run home run in the ninth.

"We didn't do much with the chances we had," Phillies manager Pete Mackinan said. "(Nick Pivetta) kept us in the game. Our problems have come from the bullpen."

The Phillies rank third in the majors in home runs allowed, and allowed

Right-hander Pivetta (0-1) made his major lead debut and worked around trouble, allowing just two runs through five innings. Jeanmar Gomez relieved in the sixth and gave up a leadoff double to Grandal, issued a two-out walk to Chase Utley and then Toles' three-run home run to center field.

Sergio Romo, Luis Avilan and Pedro Baez worked 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. Grant Dayton was touched for a two-run home run in the ninth by pinch-hitter Odubel Herrera with two outs in the ninth, and Kenley Jansen came to record the last out.

NOTES: The Dodgers expect to get three position players back from the disabled list in the next five-to-10 days -- 2B Logan Forsthye (toe), OF Joc Pederson (groin) and OF Franklin Gutierrez (knee). Their return will force some roster juggling. Rookie Cody Bellinger, who hit two home runs in Saturday's win, may return to Triple-A Oklahoma City so he can play every day rather than be a reserve. ... Dodgers LHP Rich Hill (blisters) pitched a three-inning simulate game before Sunday's game and is expected to make a rehab start Thursday. ... The Dodgers will add long-time announcer Vin Scully to the team's ring of honor in pregame ceremonies Wednesday. ... Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (back) won't be activated from the disabled list as expected. He suffered pain in his back after a bullpen session. ... Phillies 3B Maikel Franco, who had 32 plate appearances without a strikeout, struck out in his first three at-bats Sunday. ... Phillies SS Freddy Galvis extended his hitting streak to 12 games. He's hitting .340 in the streak.