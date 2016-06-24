Preview: Phillies at Giants

The San Francisco Giants are rolling up the victories and look to record their 12th win in the past 13 contests when they open a three-game set against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. San Francisco (47-27) moved a season-best 20 games above .500 with Thursday's victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates and is battling the Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers for most wins in the majors.

San Francisco racked up 27 runs while winning the final three contests of the four-game set in Pittsburgh and holds a six-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. "I'm proud of these guys with what we've gone through," Giants manager Bruce Bochy told reporters after Thursday's 5-3 win. "These guys have done a great job, but there's so much baseball left." Philadelphia halted a nine-game losing streak with Thursday's 7-3 victory over Minnesota as light-hitting shortstop Freddy Galvis hit a three-run homer as part of a career-best five-RBI performance. The win was just the second in the last 15 games for the Phillies, who scored 22 runs in the three-game series against the Twins after totaling 12 over their previous seven contests.

TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, TCN (Philadelphia), CSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Zach Eflin (0-2, 10.80 ERA) vs. Giants RH Jake Peavy (3-6, 5.47)

Eflin has lost both his major-league outings and his second one was much better than his debut. The 22-year-old gave up two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings against Arizona last Sunday after being torched for nine runs (eight earned) and nine hits in 2 2/3 innings against Toronto in his first start. Eflin was 5-2 with a 2.90 ERA in 11 starts at Triple-A Lehigh Valley before being promoted to the majors.

Peavy has pitched well in his last two outings by allowing just one run and eight hits in 12 innings. The 35-year-old matched his season best of eight strikeouts in his last turn when he gave up one run and four hits in six innings of a no-decision against Tampa Bay. Peavy is 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA in six career starts against the Phillies and has struggled with Ryan Howard (3-for-9, four RBIs).

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies RHP Andrew Bailey (hamstring) was unavailable Thursday and will be re-evaluated in San Francisco.

2. San Francisco 2B Joe Panik has 10 RBIs over the past six games despite being just 6-for-27.

3. Philadelphia 2B Cesar Hernandez tied his career best of four hits and scored three runs in Thursday's win.

PREDICTION: Giants 11, Phillies 4