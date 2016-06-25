Preview: Phillies at Giants

Madison Bumgarner went exactly two months between losses and looks to bounce back from a rare setback when the San Francisco Giants host the Philadelphia Phillies in the middle contest of their three-game series. Bumgarner performed well in defeat, allowing one run and five hits over eight innings in Monday’s 1-0 loss to Pittsburgh as his personal seven-game winning streak came to an end.

Bumgarner will be striving to pitch the Giants to their 13th win in 14 games after they edged the Phillies 5-4 in the series opener. The surge has allowed San Francisco to open a seven-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West as well as tie the Chicago Cubs (48) for most victories in the majors. Philadelphia recorded six extra-base hits (four doubles, two triples) in the opener but has lost 14 of its last 16 games. The light-hitting Freddy Galvis is 6-for-14 with a homer and six RBIs over his last four games after suffering through a 6-for-70 funk.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Philadelphia, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jeremy Hellickson (4-6, 4.41 ERA) vs. Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (8-3, 1.85)

Hellickson has lost three consecutive starts and is 0-4 over his last six outings. He has served up 16 homers in 87 2/3 innings, including five over his last three turns. Hellickson is 1-2 with a 3.38 ERA in three career starts against the Giants and has struggled to retire Matt Duffy (3-for-5) and Brandon Crawford (4-for-7).

Bumgarner has allowed fewer than two runs in seven of his last eight starts and has posted a 1.07 ERA during the stretch. The 26-year-old has fared well at home with a 4-1 record in eight starts to go with a 1.79 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and .193 batting average against. Bumgarner is 4-2 with a 3.14 ERA in seven career starts against Philadelphia and has had success retiring Ryan Howard (1-for-9).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Giants have won 31 of their last 40 games, matching the 1954 New York Giants for the best 40-game stretch in franchise history.

2. Philadelphia placed Andrew Bailey (hamstring) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled fellow RHP Edubray Ramos from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

3. San Francisco LF Angel Pagan, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs on Friday, has driven in seven runs over his last three games.

PREDICTION: Giants 8, Phillies 2