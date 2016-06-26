Rupp homer propels Phillies past Giants

SAN FRANCISCO -- When explaining why he was planning to start Carlos Ruiz in Sunday's series finale against the San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies manager Pete Mackanin noted that "he's my best-hitting catcher."

But after watching Cameron Rupp's power display Saturday night, the skipper might want to reconsider that statement.

Rupp capped a three-run seventh inning against Giants ace Madison Bumgarner with a two-run home run, propelling the Phillies into a 3-2 victory.

"I crushed it," boasted Rupp, who nearly drew a walk on a borderline 3-0 pitch earlier in the at-bat. "Of course (I'd have taken the walk). But the end result was OK."

Right-hander Jeremy Hellickson (5-6) and three relievers combined to limit National League West-leading San Francisco to six hits, helping the Phillies beat the Giants for just the second time in their last 10 meetings.

"You can tell they want to beat this team because they are such a good team," Mackanin gushed. "And they want to beat this pitcher because he's such a good pitcher. They're competitors."

The loss denied manager Bruce Bochy an 800th win in his Giants career. He was attempting to become just the fourth in Giants history to achieve the milestone.

Bumgarner, who lost a 1-0 decision to Pittsburgh in his previous start, took a two-hit shutout and a 2-0 lead into the seventh inning before the Phillies rallied.

Tommy Joseph, whose bases-loaded error cost the Phillies a run in the second inning, double to lead off the seventh and scored on a one-out RBI single by Andres Blanco.

Rupp then took Bumgarner to a full count and fouled off one pitch before belting his seventh homer of the season over the center-field fence, giving the Phillies a 3-2 lead.

The home run was Rupp's third of the week and gave him at least one extra-base hit in his last four games.

"It's huge, especially against a guy who dominated us for six innings," Rupp said of the come-from-behind win, just the Phillies' third in 36 games this season when trailing entering the seventh. "We kept battling. We did that (in Friday's 5-4 loss), but that didn't work out. Tonight it did.

"We have a bunch of young guys who are learning how to win."

Bumgarner (8-4) was pulled after the homer, having allowed three runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out seven.

Bumgarner had held opponents to two or fewer runs in each of his previous 12 starts dating back to a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 15.

"I've got to come in the zone. I don't want to put the go-ahead run on base, so I just had to go after him and he got us," Bumgarner said of the fateful pitch to Rupp. "It wasn't a great pitch, but I didn't want to walk him, either."

Bumgarner was kicking himself for having allowed Blanco's earlier single up the middle to elude him.

"I don't know how I missed it," he admitted. "That may change the inning there."

The loss was the first for a Giants starter in the club's last 15 home games.

Hellickson ended six-game winless streak with six innings of five-hit ball. He allowed two runs (one earned), walking one and striking out three, before his back stiffened.

"I settled down," the veteran said of shutting out the Giants after the Phillies had fallen behind 2-0 in the third inning. "Against that guy (Bumgarner), two runs is about all you can afford to give up."

Right-handers Edubray Ramos and David Hernandez pitched a scoreless inning apiece before closer Jeanmar Gomez wrapped things up with a 1-2-3 ninth for his 20th save.

The Giants threatened against Hernandez in the eighth after a single by Joe Panik and a wild pitch put the potential tying run on second base with no one out.

After Buster Posey drew a one-out walk, Phillies left fielder Tyler Goeddel came on to make a sliding catch on a low liner by Brandon Crawford, then easily doubled off Panik, who had rounded third base before realizing the ball had been caught.

"It's his read," the Giants' Bochy said of Panik. "He had his mind made up that the ball was going to drop. Those little things catch up with you in these close games.

"He just misread it and the left fielder made a nice play."

Joseph had two hits for the Phillies, whose three extra-base hits gave them 24 in five games on their current trip.

Panik had a pair of singles for the Giants, who lost for just the second time in 14 games overall and third time in their last 15 home outings.

Bumgarner took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before surrendering a leadoff double to Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco.

A wild pitch advanced Franco to third, but Bumgarner stranded him there, retaining a 2-0 lead, with a short flyball and two groundouts.

The Giants built their early lead with single runs in the second and third innings.

A two-out, bases-loaded error by Joseph, the Phillies' first baseman, produced an unearned run in the second. Posey's sacrifice fly made it 2-0 an inning later.

NOTES: Phillies RHP Jeremy Hellickson's most recent win before Saturday had come May 18 against Miami. ... Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner has thrown at least 100 pitches in 12 consecutive starts, the longest active streak in the majors. ... The winningest managers in Giants history are John McGraw (2,583), Dusty Baker (840) and Bill Terry (823). ... Needing one more appearance to tie 3B Willie Jones (1,521) for ninth place on the Phillies' all-time list for games played, 1B Ryan Howard never left the bench in Saturday's contest. ... Phillies manager Pete Mackanin announced before the game that RHP Vincent Velasquez (strained right bicep) will be reinstated from the 15-day disabled list to start Monday's series opener at Arizona. LHP Adam Morgan was demoted to the bullpen.