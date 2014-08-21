(Updated: UPDATES standings 3RD graph)

Phillies 4, Mariners 3: Jimmy Rollins recorded his 800th career extra-base hit and scored twice as host Philadelphia handed rookie left-hander James Paxton his first career loss.

Chase Utley, Ben Revere and Marlon Byrd recorded RBIs for the Phillies, who won for the third time in nine games. Cole Hamels (7-6) won for the fifth time in six decisions while snapping a three-start winless streak, but saw his string of eight straight quality outings halted after yielding three runs and nine hits in five innings.

Paxton (3-1) allowed four runs (one earned) and seven hits while striking out five in four innings of his 10th start - sixth this season - as Seattle fell one game behind Detroit for the final wild card spot in the American League. Kendrys Morales homered and Logan Morrison also drove in a run for the Mariners.

Morales led off the second by belting a 3-1 pitch out to center for his third home run in seven games after hitting one in his first 55 contests of the season. The Mariners scored twice in the fourth to take a 3-1 lead when Morrison produced an RBI double with none out and scored with two away on Hamels’ second wild pitch.

Philadelphia jumped in front 4-3 in the fourth when Utley capped a three-run inning with a two-out RBI bloop single to right after throwing his bat at the ball. The Phillies’ Jake Diekman and Ken Giles combined to strike out seven in three innings before Jonathan Papelbon added two in the ninth en route to his 30th save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Paxton is 6-1 with a 1.91 ERA in his career. ... Rollins, the Phillies’ all-time leader in hits with 2,289, recorded his milestone with a third-inning double and is second in team history in extra-base hits to Mike Schmidt (1,015). ... Seattle had won its previous 15 games when Morrison drove in a run.