Phillies beat Mariners to end three-game skid

SEATTLE -- Aaron Nola couldn't help himself.

When he saw Philadelphia Phillies teammate Maikel Franco in the dugout after the seventh inning, the right-hander walked straight up and gave his third baseman a hug.

"He said, 'Nice play, sick play,'" Franco said.

Franco made a diving stop on a hard one-hopper down the third base line by Seattle's Jean Segura and got up to throw out the speedy shortstop by a stride, preserving a one-run lead, and the Phillies went on to defeat the Mariners 8-2 on Tuesday night at Safeco Field.

"I don't know how I made that play," Franco admitted.

It came right after Phillies manager Pete Mackanin visited Nola on the mound, with runners at first and second and two outs.

"You know, I don't know if he thought I was taking him out or not, but I just wanted to let him know that this was his game," Mackanin said. "He'd pitched so well up to that point. I told him this is your game, finish (the inning) for us, and he did thanks to Franco's play."

Said Nola, who threw a career-high 113 pitches: "I told (Mackanin) I felt good, and he let me finish the inning. It was a pretty good sinking curveball (to Segura) and Mikey made a heckuva play."

Franco also was one of the offensive standouts for the Phillies (25-51), who snapped a three-game losing streak.

He led off the fourth with a double down the right field line against Seattle starter James Paxton, the first hit the left-hander allowed. That sparked a two-run rally as the Phillies tied the score at 2-2.

Franco snapped the tie in the seventh, leading off with a home run, his 10th of the season, into the Phillies bullpen in left field.

Aaron Altherr added a two-run shot, his 13th, in the ninth as the Phillies won for only the second time in 10 interleague games this season.

Nola (5-5) won his second straight start. He allowed two runs and five hits, walked four and struck out a season-high nine in seven innings.

"It was great to see Nola pitch like we've grown accustomed to," Mackanin said. "His ball-to-strike ratio wasn't the greatest, but he just kept nibbling in the right spots, made pitches when he had to. He set a good pace and was attacking the hitters."

Paxton (5-3) lost his third straight decision despite allowing only three runs on four hits in seven innings. Paxton walked three and matched his season high with nine strikeouts.

The Mariners (39-40) led 2-0 after four innings, but they ultimately dropped their third in a row to fall below .500.

"I think (Nola) threw plenty of off-speed pitches to keep us off balance and moved the fastball and breaking ball around," Mariners catcher Mike Zunino said. "He was just flirting with the edges and got us in swing mode and (was) able to get us in jams with it."

Freddy Galvis went 3-for-5 for the Phillies, with run-scoring singles in the eighth and ninth innings.

In the eighth, Daniel Nava led off with a double off the wall in right-center field against reliever Tony Zych, and Galvis grounded a run-scoring single to right.

In the ninth, Cameron Rupp led off with a single to center off reliever Edwin Diaz. Ty Kelly put down a sacrifice bunt, with Diaz fielding the ball and throwing it away down the right field line to put runners at second and third.

Galvis lined a single into right field to bring home Rupp. Howie Kendrick then fouled out to right field, with Kelly tagging from third to make it 6-2. Altherr hit his two-run shot on a 3-2 pitch from Diaz to end the Seattle closer's night.

The Mariners had threatened to break a 2-2 tie in the sixth, putting runners at first and third with no outs on a walk to Ben Gamel and a single by Robinson Cano. However, Nola struck out Nelson Cruz for the third time and got Kyle Seager to ground into a double play to end the inning.

Segura broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer with two outs in the third.

Jarrod Dyson walked with one out, and Segura hit the first pitch he saw from Nola into the first row of seats in right field. It was Segura's fifth home run of the season.

NOTES: Phillies OF Aaron Altherr appeared to have an infield single leading off the second inning, but a two-minute video review overturned the safe call by first base umpire Ben May. ... Phillies CF Odubel Herrera didn't start, but he came on as a pinch hitter with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the eighth. Herrera flied out to center field, snapping his 10-game hitting streak. ... Howie Kendrick, who had missed the previous four games with a sore left hamstring, served as the Phillies' designated hitter. He went 0-for-4 with a sacrifice fly. ... Mariners 1B Danny Valencia returned to the lineup after missing two straight games with a sore wrist, and he had two hits. ... Phillies RHP Mark Leiter Jr. (1-0, 3.60 ERA) is scheduled to make his second career start Wednesday afternoon in the series finale against Seattle RHP Felix Hernandez (3-2, 4.68).