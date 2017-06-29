SEATTLE -- Andrew Knapp drove in the go-ahead run with two outs in the top of the ninth inning as the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to defeat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 Wednesday afternoon at Safeco Field and sweep the two-game series.

Tommy Joseph tied it leading off the ninth against Seattle closer Edwin Diaz (2-3), hitting a 3-2 pitch over the Phillies bullpen in left field for a solo home run. The blast was his 13th of the season to tie Aaron Altherr for the team lead.

After striking out the next two batters, Diaz walked Cameron Perkins and then balked him to second. Knapp then lined a single into right field to score Perkins.

Philadelphia's Ricardo Pinto (1-0) pitched three scoreless innings of relief for his first major league victory and Hector Neris worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his seventh save of the season.

The Phillies (26-51) won a road series for the first time since April 18-20 against the New York Mets and posted a road sweep for the first time since June 27-29, 2016, at Arizona.

Seattle (39-41) lost its fourth in a row and failed in its bid to return to the .500 mark.

Diaz's blown save spoiled a solid outing from Mariners ace Felix Hernandez

Making his second start since spending nearly two months on the disabled list with inflammation in his right shoulder, the right-hander allowed three runs on five hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out five.

James Pazos and Nick Vincent each pitched a perfect inning of relief of Hernandez before Diaz blew it in the ninth.

Kyle Seager, Danny Valencia and Robinson Cano hit solo shots for the Mariners, all against Phillies starter Mark Leiter Jr.

Cano's 413-foot homer to right-center field leading off the bottom of the fifth inning snapped a 3-3 tie. Cano's 14th home run of the season tied him with Nelson Cruz for the team lead.

The Mariners had evened the score an inning earlier, as Seager led off with a 400-foot shot, his ninth of the season, that landed halfway up the lower level in right field.

An out later, Valencia blasted a 431-foot homer into the second deck in left field make it 3-3. It was Valencia's eighth home run of the season.

The Mariners took a 1-0 lead in the first as Jean Segura led off with a single, stole second and moved to third on a throwing error by Phillies catcher Knapp, who was trying to nab Segura at second. With two outs, Cruz hit a run-scoring single up the middle.

The Phillies answered in the third, as Knapp reached on an infield single and No. 9 hitter Ty Kelly, a former Mariners farmhand, hit a two-run homer to right field. It was Kelly's first home run of the season and the second of his major league career.

Philadelphia wasn't done, as Daniel Nava and Freddy Galvis hit back-to-back singles. A one-out walk to Joseph loaded the bases.

Odubel Herrera grounded to second baseman Cano, who flipped to Valencia at first for one out as Nava scored to make it 3-1. Valencia looked to second to throw out Joseph, but then realized Galvis had taken a wide turn around third and was stuck halfway down the baseline. Valencia charged at the runner and Galvis was thrown out to end the inning.

NOTES: The Mariners announced LHP Drew Smyly, who has not pitched this season, will undergo Tommy John surgery next week and miss approximately 12-15 months. ... The Phillies and Mariners are both idle Thursday. Philadelphia opens a three-game series Friday in New York against the Mets. RHP Ben Lively (1-2, 3.90 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Phillies. The Mariners head to Anaheim for three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. RHP Sam Gaviglio (3-2, 3.38) is set to start the opener Friday.