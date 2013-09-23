Preview: Phillies at Marlins

Roy Halladay has suffered through a miserable 2013 season, marred by injuries and inconsistency. The Philadelphia Phillies’ right-hander, who is a free agent at season’s end, brings a .500 record into Monday’s opener of a three-game series at Miami. The Phillies signed interim manager Ryne Sandberg to a three-year contact before Sunday’s game, giving the team clear direction on who will run the club in 2014.

The Marlins will need to play good baseball in order to avoid losing 100 games for the second time in franchise history. Miami is 31-44 at home with six games remaining. After Miami faces the Phillies, the Marlins conclude the regular season with a three-game home series this weekend with AL Central leader Detroit.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN (Philadelphia), Fox Sports Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Roy Halladay (4-4, 6.71 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Nathan Eovaldi (3-6, 3.79)

Halladay has pitched just 61 2/3 innings, his lowest total since pitching 14 innings as a rookie in 1998. The 36-year-old is 2-0 with a 4.28 ERA in five starts since missing three months following shoulder surgery. He beat the Marlins on Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits in six innings.

Eovaldi has struggled down the stretch, going 1-4 with a 5.63 ERA in his past six starts. The Marlins have scored just 3.3 runs in his 16 starts this season, eighth-lowest total in the majors. He allowed three runs (two earned) in five innings Wednesday against the Phillies.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia is 18-17 since firing Charlie Manuel on Aug. 16.

2. Miami OF Juan Pierre recorded his 2,216th career hit Sunday; he is four away from tying Joe Kelley for 174th all time.

3. Halladay is 2-1 in three starts against Miami this season with a 6.06 ERA.

PREDICTION: Marlins 4, Phillies 3