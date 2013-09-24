Preview: Phillies at Marlins

The Miami Marlins are looking forward to 2014 with a promising group of young players and a strong finish in the last week would be a good boost. The Marlins attempt to build off a shutout in the series opener when they host the struggling Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in the second contest of a three-game set. Nathan Eovaldi and two relievers helped Miami prevail 4-0 Monday and the Marlins offense produced three runs late as the Phillies dropped their fifth straight contest.

Rookie Christian Yelich had two singles Monday and is hitting .333 in September with 12 walks for the Marlins, who are last in the majors in runs and batting average. The Phillies will finish below .500 for the first time since 2002 and have lost 20 of their last 25 games on the road. Domonic Brown has been sitting on 27 homers since Aug. 14, but is 6-for-16 in his last five games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Zach Miner (0-1, 3.22 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Henderson Alvarez (4-5, 4.05)

Miner makes his second straight start against the Marlins after 13 relief appearances. The 31-year-old allowed no runs and two hits over three innings Wednesday versus Miami without a decision. Miner made 35 starts for Detroit from 2006-2009, accumulating a 25-20 overall record, before having Tommy John surgery and returning to the majors for the first time this season.

Alvarez has pitched better in his last two outings after going 1-3 over the previous seven with a 6.14 ERA, and faces the Phillies for the first time. The 23-year-old from Venezuela, who has surrendered only two homers in 86 2/3 innings, yielded three runs in 12 innings his last two starts. Left-handed batters have had much more success against Alvarez (.306) than right-handed swingers (.218) in 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia SS Jimmy Rollins is a home run from becoming the 19th player in major-league history with 400 doubles, 100 triples and 200 homers.

2. Miami RHP Steve Cishek has converted 27 consecutive saves to tie Todd Jones (2005) for the club record and owns the longest active streak in the majors.

3. The Phillies have won 11 of 17 games in the season series after taking 10 of 18 in 2012.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Phillies 3