Preview: Phillies at Marlins

Jimmy Rollins is ending a difficult season for himself and the Philadelphia Phillies in a positive way. The veteran shortstop looks to extend his hitting streak to 11 contests when the Phillies visit the Miami Marlins on Wednesday in the rubber match of a three-game set. Rollins, who is batting .309 in September, doubled and scored as the Phillies snapped a five-game losing streak with Tuesday’s 2-1 win, which tied them with the New York Mets for third place in the National League East.

The Marlins reside in fifth place in the East after recording their 100th loss for only the second time in franchise history Tuesday. Miami recorded 108 defeats in 1998, one year after winning the first of its two World Series titles. The Marlins have still shown progress since a slow start and slugger Giancarlo Stanton boasts 117 homers in his first four seasons, including 24 in 2013.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN (Philadelphia), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies LH Cole Hamels (8-14, 3.62 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Brad Hand (1-1, 3.14)

Hamels makes his 33rd start to match his career high set in 2008 and 2010, needing four strikeouts to reach 200 for the third time in four seasons. The 29-year-old, who has 99 career wins, gave up six runs over seven innings in a loss to the New York Mets last Friday after winning his previous four decisions. Chris Coghlan is 9-for-26 with two homers versus Hamels, who is 1-2 with a 2.00 ERA against Miami in 2013.

Hand lost his only other start this season on Sept. 13 against the Mets, yielding four runs in 5 2/3 innings. The 23-year-old has allowed one run over 8 2/3 innings as a reliever, including one hitless frame to beat the Phillies last Wednesday. John Mayberry Jr. homered off Hand in his only previous start against Philadelphia in 2011 when he surrendered four runs (three earned) in five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia RHP Jonathan Papelbon needs one save to extend his streak to eight seasons with at least 30.

2. Miami’s rookie OF Christian Yelich is 10-for-29 with three RBIs and three walks over his last seven games.

3. Phillies 2B Chase Utley is two doubles short of 300 in his career and owns 25 in 2013 – second on the team.

PREDICTION: Phillies 3, Marlins 1