Preview: Phillies at Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies look to post a season high with their fourth straight victory when they continue their road series against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday evening. The Phillies have scored 26 runs during their three-game surge, including six in Tuesday’s one-run victory in which Jimmy Rollins and John Mayberry Jr. each notched a pair of RBIs. The Marlins, who have lost eight of 11, received four hits from Garrett Jones in Tuesday’s series opener.

Miami turns to promising right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, who hopes to rebound from his worst start of 2014. The Phillies will give the ball to Kyle Kendrick, who has not won since last August but has terrific career numbers against the Marlins. Philadelphia has won all four meetings between the teams this year and took 12 of 19 matchups a season ago.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN (Philadelphia), Fox Sports Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Kyle Kendrick (0-4, 3.96 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 3.62)

Kendrick has allowed three runs or fewer in six of his eight starts, including his last outing against Cincinnati as he gave up three runs in seven innings but suffered a 3-0 defeat. Kendrick has lost 15 consecutive decisions dating to last season, although he earned a no-decision against the Marlins last month. In that start, Kendrick yielded three runs - two earned - in six frames and also struck out a season-high seven.

Eovaldi is coming off a 6-4 loss to San Francisco in which he surrendered season highs of six runs and nine hits in a season-low 4 1/3 innings. The 24-year-old Houston native has given up four homers in his last three starts after yielding a total of one over his first six outings. Eovaldi’s second-worst start of the season, at least in terms of runs allowed, was a 5-4 defeat to Philadelphia on April 12 in which he allowed four runs in 6 1/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kendrick is 12-2 with a 3.45 ERA all-time against the Marlins.

2. Giancarlo Stanton is 3-for-21 with eight strikeouts against Kendrick.

3. Carlos Ruiz is 5-for-14 (.357) with three doubles lifetime versus Eovaldi, who is 1-4 with a 4.38 ERA against Philadelphia.

PREDICTION: Phillies 7, Marlins 3