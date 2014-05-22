Preview: Phillies at Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies need Cole Hamels more than ever right now. Fellow starter Cliff Lee is on the disabled list, while Kyle Kendrick hasn’t won since last August and A.J. Burnett is pitching through an injury. Hamels is coming off a terrific outing which resulted in his 100th career victory and will look to ride the momentum into Thursday’s series finale against the host Miami Marlins.

Hamels needs a strong performance after Kendrick and the Philadelphia bullpen combined to allow 14 runs in Wednesday’s contest. Marcell Ozuna hit a grand slam while Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs for Miami. The Marlins will turn to Henderson Alvarez, who has pitched a shutout in two of his last three home starts.

TV: 12:40 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies LH Cole Hamels (1-2, 4.40 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Henderson Alvarez (2-3, 3.62)

This will be Hamels’ 30th career start against the Marlins, against whom he is 9-12 with a 3.16 ERA. He has pitched very well over his last two outings overall, yielding one run in seven frames with 10 strikeouts in each start. Hamels has historically done well against Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton (8-for-35, two homers, 16 strikeouts).

Alvarez has given up 10 runs (nine earned) in 10 innings over his last two starts - both on the road - following a six-hit home shutout against the New York Mets on May 6. Alvarez gave up a season-high 12 hits and and also walked three in six innings against Philadelphia on April 13 but limited the damage to three runs. His numbers at home (2-1, 2.33 ERA, .232 opponents’ average) are significantly better than his road numbers (0-2, 4.88, .350).

WALK-OFFS

1. Several Phillies veterans have good career numbers against Alvarez, as Chase Utley, Wil Nieves, Marlon Byrd and Tony Gwynn Jr. are a combined 12-for-17 versus the Marlins’ right-hander.

2. Philadelphia OF Domonic Brown has homered in two of his last four games after going 25 games without a home run.

3. Marlins 1B Garrett Jones is 6-for-8 with four RBIs in the series.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Phillies 2